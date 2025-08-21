Marvin Mims Jr. fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Broncos WR

Marvin Mims Jr. only finished as the WR57 in PPR (points per reception) fantasy leagues last season, averaging only 7.6 points per game in the process. However, should you do some extra research prior to your fantasy football draft this summer, you will quickly realize that Mims should be a player to target in your selection process.

Mims had a difficult start to the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos and did not feature in a prominent role on the offense. However, as the campaign progressed, Mims became the clear No. 2 receiving option in Denver and a favorite target of quarterback Bo Nix.

In fantasy football, Mims only had 21.3 points through the first ten weeks of the season (2.13 points per game). However, he had a great end of season, amassing 108.2 points in the final seven games of the season (15.5 points per game).

From Week 11 onwards, Mims performed as a WR2 in fantasy football, yet is being projected as a late round selection in fantasy this year. According to Fantasy Pros, Mims is currently being projected as the WR58 and the No. 145 overall player available in drafts this year. As a result, there is a strong chance that Mims will be selected in the final few rounds of your fantasy football draft.

Marvin Mims Jr. 2025 fantasy football outlook

Mims is an extremely quick and agile receiver who is a sharp route runner. With the big arm of QB Bo Nix and the strong Broncos offensive line, Mims can stretch the field with ease and play to his strengths in this dynamic Denver offense.

The Broncos recently traded Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints, something that should create even more opportunities for Mims in 2025. At the current time, Mims is being projected as a WR6 for your fantasy football team. When looking at his full 2024 season, this may be a fair assessment. However, when looking at the end of his 2024 campaign, Mims could be the bargain of your fantasy draft this year.

Although he may not continue at that elite end of season rate, Mims could continue to develop into one of the top receivers in football and become extremely fantasy football relevant as well.

Mims should be viewed as a WR3/4 this season with WR2 upside given his strong end of season in 2024 and his growing role in the Denver offense. He could be 2025's league winner in fantasy football and should be targeted by you in the late rounds of your draft this summer.

