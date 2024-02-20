Mason McCormick draft projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for South Dakota State star

Mason McCormick majored in Construction Management at South Dakota State University. Beyond the classroom, he has the attributes to build a successful career in the National Football League. His leadership skills are beyond question because he was the Jackrabbits team captain for three seasons.

McCormick participated in the 2023 Football Championship Series East-West Shrine Bowl with four teammates. He is entering the 2024 NFL Draft as a 2022 Associated Press FCS All-America First Team member and All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mason McCormick draft profile

McCormick received an invitation to the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which starts on February 27. But even before team scouts and executives see him there, they know that his massive frame makes him a solid block on the offensive line.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Standing 6’5” and weighing 315 pounds, he is a forceful blocker who can create lanes for running backs and repel blitzers away from the quarterback. He has impressive awareness in picking up the rushers and generates power from his legs to push forward.

Mason McCormick can neutralize opposing defenders with his hands and continues his block until the play stops. However, he slowly pulls from the line when he needs to pull for running plays and can get confused when protecting a spacious area. He doesn’t attack opponents in pass coverage like he does during rushing plays.

Solid mentoring from his position coach could remedy those issues. What’s important is that he has shown enough talent to be a viable NFL player.

Mason McCormick landing spots

McCormick will likely get off the 2024 NFL Draft board in the fourth or fifth round, which is still a great spot to find starting offensive linemen. But given that he’s better in run blocking than pass blocking, he’d be better off with teams featuring elite running backs.

#1 – Indianapolis Colts

The Colts secured Jonathan Taylor until 2026 with a three-year, $42 million contract extension. However, they could use more help on the offensive line, and Mason McCormick could be a great fit to create paths for the All-Pro running back.

Indianapolis has Quenton Nelson at left guard, McCormick’s position on the offensive line. But his football intelligence allows him to switch to other spots on the line.

#2 – Chicago Bears

The Bears’ 141.1 average rushing yards per game will decrease if they move on from Justin Fields. However, they still have running backs like Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman, and Roschon Johnson. But they will need people to create space for them, and that’s where Mason McCormick comes in.

McCormick can also help protect Caleb Williams if the Bears will select him with the first overall pick. Buying him time will have the rookie quarterback connect with DJ Moore or Cole Kmet downfield.

#3 – Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals finished fourth in rushing yards per game last season (139.1), thanks mainly to James Conner and Emeri Demercado. They drafted Paris Johnson Jr. the previous season but could use more help in run blocking.

Mason McCormick can be their guy, even if Kyler Murray takes off for positive yardage. Establishing the ground game can be their approach to neutralizing the passing attacks of their division rivals, especially the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.