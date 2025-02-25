Mason Taylor NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for LSU Tigers TE

LSU tight end Mason Taylor is among the intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Given his ability to be a game-changer on the field, he is expected to be one of the first tight ends off the board this year.

Let's look at his draft profile to see what teams can get from him.

Mason Taylor's NFL draft profile

The junior tight end out of LSU has a good frame, listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds. He can grow his game even more but has shown the ability to run a fantastic route tree and be effective in the passing game.

His blocking skills could use a little work, but he can recover when getting beat late with his blocks. He needs to learn better techniques at the next level, but he can still be effective on Day 1. With 55 receptions in the 2024 season, he can also be a good target in the passing game.

Mason Taylor 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best fits for LSU Tigers TE

#5: New York Giants

The New York Giants currently have Theo Johnson at tight end, but they could enhance that position with Mason Taylor. With a young offense featuring wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., adding a young tight end could foster a positive culture within the Giants.

The Giants need a big playmaker, which Taylor can provide for the Big Apple.

#4: New York Jets

The New York Jets are one of the teams that need to improve on the tight end position, and Taylor can be the answer. The Jets have been lackluster at tight end for years and getting a solid pass-catcher could help the roster under first-year coach Aaron Glenn.

With a hint of rebuilding for the team, Mason Taylor can help whoever is under center get going. Plus, his blocking ability will help the team be successful going forward.

#3: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in a position where they cannot do too much in free agency due to their cap space and have some need for a skilled position player. With the current tight end being Foster Monroe, the team can use an upgrade at the position.

Plus, why not bring the LSU product to New Orleans? This can help give them another weapon as the offense continues to look for answers. If this happens, expect new coach Kellen Moore to get a lot out of Mason Taylor immediately.

#2: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are targeting a tight end since Mo Alie-Cox became an unrestricted free agent. While they have talented offensive players in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor, a new strong tight end could provide further support.

The Colts utilize a one tight end formation for 74 percent of their offensive plays, making the addition of someone like Mason Taylor a significant advantage.

#1: Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos need to acquire offensive players to support quarterback Bo Nix and bringing in someone like Taylor would enhance their options on the field. With Adam Trautman as the starting tight end and limited cap space, this addition could significantly aid Nix's development.

