Mason Taylor vs. Elijah Arroyo college stats: A look at the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects’ performances

Mason Taylor and Elijah Arroyo's collegiate efforts demonstrated their potential as future NFL-caliber tight ends, which is why several pundits have ranked them among the top 50 prospects for the 2025 draft.

Taylor, who played for the LSU Tigers for three seasons in college, hopes to be selected in the April draft, just like his father, former NFL defensive end Jason Taylor.

Miami player Arroyo has shown himself to be a productive tight end, showcasing his exceptional receiving skills at the Senior Bowl. They have both often been mentioned as two of the best at their position in this draft class.

In light of this, let's take a look at the two players' collegiate stats ahead of Friday's on-field workouts for tight ends at the NFL Combine.

Comparing Mason Taylor and Elijah Arroyo's college stats

Although Mason Taylor is not a formidable athlete, he can move fluidly and be a dependable target down the field. Additionally, he is calm enough to make a catch and stay within bounds.

Taylor averaged 10.1 yards per grab over his three seasons with the Tigers, hauling in 129 passes for 1,308 yards and six scores.

With 38 catches as a freshman, he finished second among tight ends in LSU history. He remained a starter since then, concluding his career there as the most productive tight end in school history before announcing his intention to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Elijah Arroyo is seen as a top NFL draft candidate with an excellent blend of athleticism and receiving ability based on his collegiate records. In the 2024 season, he had 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns, demonstrating his ability to serve as a dependable pass-catching threat at the next level.

Arroyo finished fourth in receiving yards, fifth in receptions, third in receiving touchdowns and first in yards per catch (16.9) out of all UM's pass-catching outlets. He then put on a strong show at the Senior Bowl to cap off his outstanding senior season.

During his four seasons at Miami, Arroyo caught 46 passes for 753 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 games. He was unable to shine until the 2024 season due to injuries.

Who is projected to be selected first between Mason Taylor and Elijah Arroyo in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Elijah Arroyo is generally seen as a stronger prospect than Mason Taylor, based on current draft projections. As seen by his performances at the Senior Bowl, the 6-foot-4 Arroyo seems to have demonstrated more reliable receiving prowess and a more balanced tight-end ability than Taylor.

Taylor appears to be more useful as a reliable blocker and can catch passes as well.

The two of them are projected to be selected in the second round of the draft.

