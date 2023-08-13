Matt Barkley salary: How much will Bills QB earn via his contract in 2023?

Buffalo Bills backup QB Matt Barkley will reportedly earn $1,250,200 in 2023. In 2023, Barkley will make a basic salary of $1,165,000 and a signing bonus of $85,200 while carrying a cap hit of $1,025,200 and a dead cap value of $235,200, per Spotrac.

The Southern California University alum would be entering his eleventh season in the league and is firmly behind Josh Allen on the Bills' depth chart. Barkley is represented by Athletes First Sports Agency and is set to cross the $10,000,000 salary earnings mark in 2023.

Matt Barkley's Career Earnings

Matt Barkley has earned $9,950,873 throughout his ten NFL seasons. The Southern California University alum was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and earned $1,462,028 during his time in Philadelphia.

His next stop was in Arizona, and he spent three seasons playing for the Cardinals, earning $931,617 in the process. He also spent time with the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

The most time Barkley has spent with an NFL franchise is with the Buffalo Bills (2018 to 2020 and since 2022 to present). He has made $4,931,240 playing for the franchise.

Barkley's NFL career timeline

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Matt Barkley in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He was selected as a backup to Pro Bowlers Nick Foles and Michael Vick. Barkley did just that and even appeared in a few games for Philly.

The 2012 Wuerffel Trophy winner was traded to the Atlanta Falcons on Sep. 4, 2015, and was brought in to serve in a similar capacity to his time in Philly. He was released by the franchise just under a year later, on Sep. 3, 2016.

Barkley spent the next three seasons on the rosters of numerous franchises. He served the need of a relief quarterback and hardly took to the field during that spell. However, that was until he joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Matt Barkley has been on the franchise since, except for a few periods on the practice squads of other franchises. He heads into the 2023 season, backing up Madden 24 cover star Josh Allen. Barkley wants to contribute to yet another Buffalo Bills Super Bowl push.

