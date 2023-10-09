Matt Milano injury update: Bills suffer huge loss with star LB’s serious injury in Week 5

Matt Milano has been a crucial part of the Buffalo Bills' defense since they drafted him 163rd overall out of Boston College in 2017. In 2022 he finally broke through, being named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the first time.

But his first season since then may be over too soon.

On Sunday, the Bills faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but lost 20-25. Even worse, the linebacker suffered a particularly gruesome injury.

Matt Milano's injury report

What happened to Matt Milano?

While defending against a 3rd-and-6 in the first quarter, Milano attempted to pressure Trevor Lawrence, only for his right leg to be rolled over, breaking his leg and potentially tearing his ACL.

He had already had three tackles by that point, and was seen being carted out of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After the game, head coach Sean McDermott said (via ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg):

"(He is dealing with) a knee, a lower leg. I know it's not looking good right now, but I don't know any details beyond that at this point.""

When will Matt Milano return?

By itself, a leg fracture or torn knee muscle, as said before, is quite obviously season-ending. But for both to happen at the same time to a linebacker like Matt Milano, whose playstyle depends on being fast for someone his size (6'0", 223 lbs.) is especially devastating.

After surgery, recovery will take upwards of a year - meaning the 2024 season will be well underway by the time he is cleared to return, and even then he may decide that returning will not be worth the residual pain he may endure. Instead, he may target a return in 2025 - when his leg is fully healthy and the two-year extension he signed during the offseason begins.

Buffalo Bills injury report

But as it turns out, Milano was not the only defensive casualty after London.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones tore his pectoral muscle, also in the first quarter. Like the linebacker, he did not return to the game.

The Bills had entered the game missing defensive ends Greg Rousseau (foot) and Shaq Lawson (toe) and cornerbacks Christian Benford (shoulder) and Tre'Davious White (Achilles, out for season). The only good news was the return of Von Miller, who returned from an ACL injury and had one assisted tackle.