Matt Milano injury update: Latest on Bills LB ahead of Week 8

On Wednesday, Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke about linebacker Matt Milano's condition.

In Week 5, Milano was hurt in a London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 29-year-old's season is reportedly concluded, but yesterday, McDermott provided an encouraging outlook on the All-Pro linebacker.

The Buffalo coach revealed that Milano has been visiting the team's complex lately, which suggests he has received treatment for the injury and has begun the healing process.

McDermott provided no further information regarding Milano's condition, but this is still positive news for fans.

Buffalo's defense has been quite fragile since Milano's injury, and the Bills' 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots last week made that clear.

Buffalo faced challenges stopping runners last Sunday, which resulted in another loss—the team's second in the previous three games. Some Bills fans believe this issue wouldn't have been this obvious had Milano been on the field. Will Milano's return to Orchard Park serve as a motivation for the team's defense?

What happened to Matt Milano?

In the opening quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars match in London on Oct. 8, Milano got injured with what seemed to be a leg tangled in a play involving other players.

Milano was declared out of the game when taken off the field. McDermott announced Milano had hurt his knee and lower leg after the game and that the injury didn't look good.

ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the next day that the linebacker would require surgery and be out of action for an extended period.

Milano had accumulated 30 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups for the season before his injury.

When will Matt Milano return?

Milano was first thought to have suffered a fractured leg, but a scan was required to examine his ACL and assess the extent of his injury in Week 5.

Although no official timetable for Milano's injury has been provided, ESPN reports that he is out indefinitely. All indications, though, are that he will be out for the rest of the season.

Milano has made 90 league appearances in his career, tallying 273 solo tackles, 10.5 sacks and ten interceptions.