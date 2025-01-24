Matt Milano injury update: Latest on Bills LB's status for AFC title game vs Chiefs

Matt Milano is a long-standing member of the Buffalo Bills and one of the team's best linebackers. Due to his tackling volume and ability to make the odd interception, Milano plays a key role in Sean McDermott's defense.

Hence, let's examine Milano's availability ahead of the Bills' AFC championship game versus the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Exploring Matt Milano's availability for NFC Championship game

According to CBS Sports, Matt Milano is nursing a hamstring injury. The former Pro Bowler was limited in Wednesday and Thursday's training sessions.

The report states that Milano likely got hurt in his side's impressive divisional round game win over the Baltimore Ravens. However, he's still on track to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's crunch AFC championship game.

Milano is not the only member of the Buffalo Bills currently on the injury report. Safety Taylor Rapp has not practiced all week due to back and hip issues. Also, cornerbacks Christian Benford and Taron Johnson were limited in Thursday's training session. Other players on the injury report are Dalton Kincaid, Cam Lewis, Greg Rousseau, Connor McGovern, Dorian Williams, Dion Dawkins, and Damar Hamlin.

How did Matt Milano perform in the divisional round?

Matt Milano had a decent game against the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. The veteran linebacker amassed a stat line of one solo tackle and two assisted tackles in the victory. The Bills' defense did a decent job subduing the Ravens, conceding just 25 points in the victory.

Milano has dealt with injury issues this season, appearing in a career-low four games in the regular season. The veteran LB posted a stat line of 16 tackles and two fumble recoveries in four regular-season games.

The Bills will need his experience on Sunday when they play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. The Chiefs enter as slight favorites, but it's a game that could go either way. Experienced players like Milano know a thing or two about playing under pressure, and such might be key in his side's hunt for the Super Bowl.

