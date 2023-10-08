Matt Milano injury: What happened to Bills LB vs Jaguars?

As the Buffalo Bills 'host' the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, linebacker Matt Milano has suffered a serious injury. During the first quarter of the game with 7:50 left, Milano went down in a pile of players. He was awkwardly rolled up on as he tried to take Trevor Lawrence down.

As a result of the play, Milano wasn't able to get up and he needed assistance getting up and walking off the field. His leg appeared to be in an air cast, and shortly after the injury, the Bills ruled him out of the rest of the game vs. the Jaguars.

The Bills' PR X account gave a quick update ruling Milano out and listing DT Daquon Jones questionable with a pec injury.

Bills' PR X account

This is terrible news for Bills' fans as Milano is one of the best players on their defense. He was selected as an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2022 and signed a two-year extension this off-season.

In six seasons, he's been very productive on the Bills' defense and has recorded 313 total tackles, 57 tackles for a loss, 10.5 sacks, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and has scored two defensive touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills struggling in first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills in London, England

The Buffalo Bills have had some key injuries in Matt Milano and Daquon Jones and it appears to be affecting them. They've been struggling in the first half vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars thus far. With a little over six minutes left in the first half, the Bills trail 11-0.

After the Jags scored their first touchdown of the game, the Bills had a roughing the passer call that led the Jags to go for a two-point conversion, going up 8-0. The Jags extended their lead to 11-0 with a field goal not long after.

The Bills haven't been able to do much thus far in a quarter-and-a-half. They have a chance to drop to 3-2 with a loss, and the Jags could improve to 3-2 with a victory.