Matthew Stafford or Jordan Love: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 15?

With Week 15 being a crucial juncture in fantasy football, quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jordan Love are in the spotlight as potential game-winners. Both these QBs are capable of putting up big points, however, they have also both put in disappointing outings this season.

With both these teams in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs, winning in Week 15 is essential. Love and the Green Bay Packers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders.

Let's take a look at the fantasy outlooks for these two QBs, starting with Matthew Stafford:

Is Matthew Stafford a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

Matthew Stafford is not so far removed from being a Super Bowl winner, having won the big game in February 2022. The Rams have fallen hard and far since then and have struggled with injuries this season.

That, however, appears to be behind them and their key players are all expected to feature in Week 15 against the Commanders. The Commanders are no strangers to high-scoring games, having conceded 121 points in their last three games, which certainly bodes well for Stafford's fantasy outlook.

Stafford is not having his best season but has thrown at least three touchdowns in each of his last three games, totaling 10 in that stretch. On the season, Stafford has thrown for 3,062 yards, 19 TDs and 9 INTs, adding 68 yards on the ground. This is good for 191.28 points and the QB17 rank.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Matthew Stafford to record 17.60 points, which means he is a decent pick in Week 15. With the Commanders leaking points at a truly alarming level and the Rams boasting some scary weapons, this could be a huge week for Stafford.

Is Jordan Love a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

Jordan Love had a Week 14 to forget, as the Packers were taken down by the New York Giants. While they were not the first team to underestimate the Giants this season, Love and company need to bounce back quickly against the Buccaneers.

Love had a very bad game in fantasy football terms, recording only 8.92 points. This likely cost hundreds of fantasy managers a pivotal matchup, so their trust in Love may be been damaged significantly.

With the Buccaneers an inconsistent team, as are the majority of the teams in the NFC South, this is a boom-or-bust situation. The Buccaneers are 27th against QBs this season, which is a positive for Jordan Love.

Having thrown for 3,084 yards, 23 TDs and 11 INTs and rushed for 233 yards and 2 TDs (and recorded 2 two-point conversions and lost 1 fumble), Love is the QB10 on the year with 230.66 fantasy points.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects Jodan Love to record 16 points in Week 15, which highlights his turnover risk. He is a potentially good pick, but given his most recent performance in New York, there is a danger of another poor outing.

Matthew Stafford or Jordan Love: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 15?

Given the numbers and their Week 1 matchups, Matthew Stafford is not only a safer pick than Jordan Love, but he has a higher ceiling also. Unless you have a QB like Jalen Hurts, you should start Stafford with confidence.

The below graphics give an idea of what to expect from both QBs in Week 15:

While these numbers may look quite similar, the likelihood of Stafford making or surpassing his projections is higher than Love's. If one of these were to get 25 points or more, it would be Stafford and as such he is the better pick.

If you are wondering whether to start Jordan Love, this does project to be a decent week to do so, but be advised that he is an INT risk.