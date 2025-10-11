Matthew Stafford or Justin Herbert? Which QB should I start in Week 6 Fantasy Football

Matthew Stafford and Justin Herbert have had a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, although they are coming off negative results in Week 5. The two veteran quarterbacks are aiming to compete for the Super Bowl, and they have two seemingly easy opponents in Week 6 to continue to play at a high level and rack up more wins.

They are intriguing options for fantasy managers, more so knowing that Stafford will clash against the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens and Herbert will see the disappointing Miami Dolphins. If you are trying to figure out which one is the best option, check out our analysis.

Matthew Stafford vs. Justin Herbert: Who should you start?

Matthew Stafford fantasy outlook for Week 6

Matthew Stafford has put up big numbers in five games, leading the Rams to a 3-2 record as one of the best teams in the NFC West division. Stafford has gone 122 of 183 for 1,503 yards and 11 touchdowns against two interceptions, shutting down all the noise about his age and supposed decreasing in level.

He is projected to score 15.4 fantasy points this week, per Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, against a Ravens' defense that has allowed 28.20 points to the position in 2025.

Justin Herbert fantasy outlook for Week 6

Justin Herbert remains an early MVP candidate, just like Stafford, but the last two games have hurt his case. The LA Chargers star is playing at a high level again, going 117 of 178 for 1,229 yards and 8 touchdowns against four interceptions. Additionally, he's carried the ball 23 times for 153 yards.

Herbert is projected to go over the 20-point threshold this week (21.7) in fantasy football, dominating against the Miami Dolphins. Mike McDaniel's defense has allowed 26.80 fantasy points and their front will go against one of the best offensive lines in the league.

Herbert is the right pick in this matchup.

Matthew Stafford vs. Justin Herbert final verdict

This is a heavyweight matchup, as both players face seemingly favorable opponents with two teams that look like potential contenders after five weeks. However, taking everything into account, Herbert is the best option here.

The Chargers star will go against a team that has shown nothing this campaign. He is in the middle of a two-game losing streak and the Dolphins look like the perfect team to go back to winning ways.

