Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly addresses talk around $160,000,000 Rams QB’s retirement timeline

Matthew Stafford is in his 15th season in the NFL and was given a four-year, $160 million contract extension last March. The quarterback won his first Super Bowl in the 2021 season, accomplishing a major career goal. However, there are rumors that the 35-year-old could retire soon.

His wife, Kelly, spoke about these rumors in a recent episode of her "The Morning After" podcast. Around the 11-minute mark of the episode, she went into detail about the rumors surrounding her husband's career:

“He felt so good [entering the season], and he still feels that way. He’s like 'I feel I can put balls in places that other people can’t.' Even better now than he could back in the day."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But I laughed when he was like ‘The wheels are a little wobbly. I won’t play till the wheels come off but they are a little wobbly,’ and they are a little wobbly, but that doesn’t mean… I mean it could be after… it won’t be after this year. Maybe after next year. But honestly, I feel like when we talk, I feel like it’s a few more years."

The Los Angeles Rams star himself was asked about potentially calling time on his career in the near future during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Stafford said:

"I don't think I'll go until the wheels completely fall off. They're wobbling a little bit right now as we speak but no. I love playing this game, I love competing, I love being in the locker room with the guys. I'll never get that again, so I want to make sure I get as many opportunities to do that as I can."

Stafford and the Rams are sitting at the bottom of the NFC West standings at 3-6 and could miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

Exploring Matthew Stafford's injury history

The veteran quarterback has been dealing with his fair share of injuries since his rookie season with the Detroit Lions. That 2009 season saw Matthew Stafford miss six games with a shoulder A/C joint separation while also dislocating the patella in his knee.

It was a shoulder A/C joint separation that caused him to start just three games in the 2010 season. The following season saw Matthew Stafford suffering from a hand-finger fracture and an ankle sprain.

During the 2016 season, he dealt with a hand-finger dislocation but started every game for the Lions that season. Stafford's 2019 season ended in Week 9 due to fractured bones in his back.

Expand Tweet

His final season in Detroit in 2020 saw Stafford dealing with injuries to his thumb, chest, and ankle. The 2021 season was the quarterback's first season with Los Angeles after being traded by the Lions that offseason.

He started all 17 games despite dealing with hand, ankle, lower back, and toe injuries. Last season saw him miss significant time due to a concussion and a bruised spinal cord.

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Will Matthew Stafford play in Week 11 vs the Seahawks?

Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that the team is expecting Stafford to be under center in Week 11 at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Stafford was able to grip and throw the football in practice after their Week 10 bye. He missed the team's game in Week 9 with a sprained right thumb.

In any case, the Rams moved quickly to sign Carson Wentz last week as QB insurance, in case Stafford needs to be eased into the picture.