Matthew Stafford to Vikings: Exploring potential trade package for Rams’ Super Bowl-winning QB

Matthew Stafford has spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams after beginning his career with the Detroit Lions. He has found success with his new team, including winning a Super Bowl ring and making it to the NFL Playoffs in three seasons.

Ad

Despite their positive results together, the Rams are rumored to be exploring a potential trade for Stafford during the 2025 NFL offseason. He still has two years remaining on his current contract, but carries massive cap hits of around $50 million in each of the next two seasons.

For a team like the Rams in a difficult salary cap situation, and a need for rebuilding some of their roster, Stafford's contract could prove to be a roadblock. This has likely sparked the trade rumors, as they would save $27 million this year if they move him after June 1.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One team that has emerged as a potential landing spot for Matthew Stafford is the Minnesota Vikings. They made it to the playoffs last season with Sam Darnold, who is scheduled to become a free agent this year. They also drafted rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy last year, but he spent the entire season injured.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Vikings won 14 games last season before losing their first playoff game, so they appear to be close to being Super Bowl contender. Stafford has already won a ring, so they would theoretically improve their chances of doing so if they were to acquire him. Here's what it could take if they decide to target him during the offseason.

Ad

Matthew Stafford trade package for Vikings

Matthew Stafford

If the Minnesota Vikings were to target a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Matthew Stafford, they will likely need to surrender draft picks in exchange for their new quarterback. This would give the Rams flexibility to address several positions on their roster for the upcoming season while giving them plenty of additional cap space to do so.

Ad

If the Vikings were to offer their 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, that may be enough to get the deal done with the Rams.

If they were unwilling to do so, a second-round pick for this year and next year should be fair compensation. If the Rams only want picks in this year's draft, the Vikings would likely need to include their second-rounder, as well as one or two additional picks from later rounds.

Projected trade package: Second- and fourth-round picks in 2025 NFL Draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.