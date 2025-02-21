  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Matthew Stafford to Vikings: Exploring potential trade package for Rams’ Super Bowl-winning QB

Matthew Stafford to Vikings: Exploring potential trade package for Rams’ Super Bowl-winning QB

By Adam Hulse
Modified Feb 21, 2025 17:28 GMT
NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Matthew Stafford trade rumors to Vikings

Matthew Stafford has spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams after beginning his career with the Detroit Lions. He has found success with his new team, including winning a Super Bowl ring and making it to the NFL Playoffs in three seasons.

Ad

Despite their positive results together, the Rams are rumored to be exploring a potential trade for Stafford during the 2025 NFL offseason. He still has two years remaining on his current contract, but carries massive cap hits of around $50 million in each of the next two seasons.

For a team like the Rams in a difficult salary cap situation, and a need for rebuilding some of their roster, Stafford's contract could prove to be a roadblock. This has likely sparked the trade rumors, as they would save $27 million this year if they move him after June 1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One team that has emerged as a potential landing spot for Matthew Stafford is the Minnesota Vikings. They made it to the playoffs last season with Sam Darnold, who is scheduled to become a free agent this year. They also drafted rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy last year, but he spent the entire season injured.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Vikings won 14 games last season before losing their first playoff game, so they appear to be close to being Super Bowl contender. Stafford has already won a ring, so they would theoretically improve their chances of doing so if they were to acquire him. Here's what it could take if they decide to target him during the offseason.

Ad

Matthew Stafford trade package for Vikings

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford

If the Minnesota Vikings were to target a trade with the Los Angeles Rams for Matthew Stafford, they will likely need to surrender draft picks in exchange for their new quarterback. This would give the Rams flexibility to address several positions on their roster for the upcoming season while giving them plenty of additional cap space to do so.

Ad

If the Vikings were to offer their 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, that may be enough to get the deal done with the Rams.

If they were unwilling to do so, a second-round pick for this year and next year should be fair compensation. If the Rams only want picks in this year's draft, the Vikings would likely need to include their second-rounder, as well as one or two additional picks from later rounds.

Projected trade package: Second- and fourth-round picks in 2025 NFL Draft

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी