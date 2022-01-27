"Loved watching him throw that ball right in Suh’s face" - Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly hits back at Ndamukong Suh

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are headed for the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 last weekend.

Despite the cause for celebration, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, is upset over her husband's former teammate Ndamukong Suh, who is now a defensive lineman for the Buccaneers.

In the first quarter of the game, Suh rushed the Rams quarterback and as they both fell to the ground, Suh claims that Stafford tried to kick him.

The incident rubbed Kelly the wrong way as she had this to say after the game:

"I feel like he’s the only player in this league who really dislikes Matthew and we don't know why. We legit don’t know why,” Kelly Stafford said on her podcast, via the Detroit Free Press. “Now he can actually dislike him for a fricking reason. I thoroughly enjoyed it and that’s all I’m gonna say. I wish Suh the best, I really do."

Stafford and Suh were teammates for five seasons with the Detroit Lions, so perhaps this is what really irked Kelly Stafford about the encounter.

She continued with the following:

"His family is always so kind. But come on dude, ya’ll were teammates at one point. That really bothered me. . . . I just don’t get it, it disappoints me in a way with Suh. Maybe we’ll figure out, maybe there’s a reason and he’ll let us know, but Matthew doesn’t really seem to care. Just me, of course."

Despite her ire with the situation, Kelly did take solace in a particular part of the incident:

"So he saw it coming and just waited until Suh got as close as he could and just launched it right in his face. . . . Sometimes, you gotta shut them up with your play. You don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to do anything. . . . Matthew could care less, but I loved, I loved watching him throw that ball right in Suh’s face."

Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams win the Super Bowl?

Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens

To win the Super Bowl, the Rams must first get there, and that means defeating division rival San Francisco 49ers this weekend.

The 49ers have had the Rams' number and were able to get into the playoffs by defeating Los Angeles 27-24 in overtime in the last game of the regular season.

The Rams must place an emphasis on matching the aggressiveness of the 49ers and that starts with running back Cam Akers. Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson are all healthy and can put up points quickly for the offense.

The Rams have the weapons to defeat the 49ers and will need them if they are to advance and face either Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals or Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

