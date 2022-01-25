WATCH: Lions fan goes crazy as Matthew Stafford helps Rams secure clutch win against Buccaneers

Matthew Stafford may have left the Detroit Lions, but there is still a soft corner for him among their fanbase. Many supporters recognize that while Matthew Stafford was with them, he was nothing but a model professional who gave his all for the franchise.

One such fan could not contain his excitement as Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams defeated reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. As Stafford threw to Cooper Kupp and called on the teammates to spike the ball, the fan could be seen deliriously jumping. When Stafford spiked the ball to set up a game-winning walk on field goal, the joy could be seen etched in the face of the Detroit Lions fan.

It was as if he was vicariously living his playoff dream through the former Lions quarterback knowing his own team are probably miles away from the playoffs and the Super Bowl in the near future.

(via hallberrgg/IG) He’s a Lions fan but was so hyped for Matthew Stafford(via hallberrgg/IG) He’s a Lions fan but was so hyped for Matthew Stafford 😂👏 (via hallberrgg/IG) https://t.co/AJk345QLTv

Matthew Stafford's record with the Detroit Lions

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford was an aberration for the Detroit Lions. For a franchise that was historically used to underachieving, he brought some semblance of success to the organization. He was their starter from 2009 and 2020 and threw for 45,109 yards in 165 games. He had a 62.63 percent completion rate on his passes.

He took the Detroit Lions into the playoffs in 2011, their first appearance this millennium since having last appeared in 1999. That season, he threw for more than 5,000 yards and became just the fourth NFL quarterback to do so.

In 2014, he was selected to the Pro Bowl and again led the Detroit Lions to the playoffs, something he repeated in 2016. In 2016, he showed his clutch ability by completing more comebacks than anyone before or since in a single NFL season.

For a historically underachieving franchise, Matthew Stafford was one of the few bright spots that endeared him to the fans. In addition to just the stats, it was the commitment that he showed in his uniform that further made his case to the supporters.

In a game in his rookie season in 2009, in Week 11 he faced the Detroit Lions and threw the game-winning touchdown while his left shoulder was dislocated.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Playoff wins:



Matthew Stafford last 2 weeks: 2

Detroit Lions since 1958: 1 Playoff wins:Matthew Stafford last 2 weeks: 2Detroit Lions since 1958: 1 https://t.co/efa78wMwir

Fond memories and steady performances make Matthew Stafford a firm fan-favorite in Detroit even after he has left. There will be many in the city who will be hoping he wins the Super Bowl.

