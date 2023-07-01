Max Kellerman contract: How much did NFL analyst earn with ESPN?

ESPN cut prominent sports TV host Max Kellerman and around 20 others in a recent staff reduction announcement.

Kellerman is widely recognized for his significant contributions as a boxing commentator on HBO World Championship Boxing and HBO Boxing After Dark. He was also known for his role as a co-host on ESPN's popular program, "First Take," but he departed the show in late 2021.

Following his departure from "First Take," Kellerman took on new responsibilities at ESPN. He joined the morning program on ESPN Radio, working alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams.

Additionally, he was given the opportunity to host an afternoon TV show called "This Just In." Moreover, Kellerman had his own show named "The Max Kellerman Show" on ESPN Xtra.

However, Kellerman's tenure at ESPN took a negative turn when Stephen A. Smith, his co-host on "First Take," decided to change the format of their morning show's debates. This change seemingly affected Kellerman's trajectory within the network.

Max Kellerman's broadcasting career has resulted in an estimated net worth of $6 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. Although his exact salary remains undisclosed, it is believed that Kellerman earned approximately $1 million per year from his work at ESPN.

Kellerman's dismissal from ESPN was influenced by the arrival of Pat McAfee, who signed a lucrative five-year deal worth approximately $85 million. McAfee's addition to the network further diminished Kellerman's role and contributed to his departure.

Joining Kellerman on the list of departures are Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Keyshawn Johnson and Todd McShay, among others.

The network made these "difficult decisions" to meet its "financial targets." Earlier in the year, Disney CEO Bob Iger had announced a plan to cut 7,000 jobs at ESPN and Disney as part of a $5.5 billion cost-cutting initiative in 2023.

This isn't the first time ESPN has faced such cutbacks, as it had terminated 150 employees in a previous round of cuts back in 2017.

Tracing the beginnings of Max Kellerman's TV Hosting career

Max Kellerman, a native of New York, completed his education at Columbia University in 1998, earning a degree in history.

During his time at Columbia, Kellerman gained experience in boxing coverage by working on a local public access station. Following his graduation, ESPN recognized his talent and hired him. The network provided him with the opportunity to cover boxing once again, this time for the show "Friday Night Fights."

In addition to his boxing commentary, Kellerman also took on the role of hosting the series "Around the Horn." This early exposure and experience in the sports broadcasting industry laid the foundation for Kellerman's successful career in the field.

