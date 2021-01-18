Max Kellerman: How he made it on ESPN's First Take

Max Kellerman has had an interesting path on his way to be a co-host to ESPN's First Take. Kellerman would start his broadcasting career while attending Columbia University. He would create his own show on professional boxing called Max on Boxing.

Kellerman's show on boxing would catch the attention of boxing star Mike Tyson. This led to Max Kellerman being hired by ESPN to be an analyst on a boxing series called Friday Night Fights. This is where Max Kellerman would meet Brian Kenny.

In November of 2002 Max Kellerman was given his own show on ESPN Around the Horn. The show grew to be incredibly popular to viewers but Kellerman and ESPN could not come to a contract agreement leading him to walk away from ESPN. Max would then join Fox Sports Net and create the I, Max show.

In unfortunate events that caused his brothers death Max Kellerman would leave the show and take some time off. When he returned the show picked up a lot of viewers but was cancelled by Fox. Kellerman would then make his way back to ESPN but on the radio side.

In October 2006, Max Kellerman would replace Colin Cowherd who would later head to Fox to have his own podcast. Max would welcome an old friend Brian Kenny to be his co-host on his radio show. In 2008 Kenny would leave the show to attend to his duties on SportsCenter. This brought Max Kellerman to start his own show again called the Max Kellerman Show.

In March of 2009 ESPN radio and Max Kellerman would mutually end their relationship. HBO would hire Kellerman to do their Boxing After Dark telecast and he would be working aside Fran Charles and Lennox Lewis. Kellerman would move up to HBO World Championship Boxing.

Max Kellerman would cover the Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao boxing match for HBO. Kellerman would be criticized for his post match interview with Pacquiao. This criticism would come from Kellerman asking him about how he felt about the judges decision.

With HBO stepping away from professional boxing it would take Max Kellerman back to a familiar place with ESPN.

Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith co-host ESPN's First Take

In 2016, Max Kellerman would replace Skip Bayless on ESPN's First Take. Kellerman would join Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim. Since joining the show First Take has been one of the top viewed shows for ESPN.

Although Kellerman had a interesting path back to ESPN, he did it his way. Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith go at it every morning over the NFL, NBA, and College sporting news. Kellerman adds a twist to the show that makes it entertaining.

He has filled Skip Bayless' shoes and has taken the show to another level. Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Molly Qerim work well together and bring a different look at sports. Kellerman made the right decision on joining forces with ESPN.