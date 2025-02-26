Maxwell Hairston NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Kentucky Wildcats CB

Maxwell Hairston is one of the top cornerback prospects entering the 2025 NFL draft. He turned in a solid college football career with the Kentucky Wildcats and is projected to potentially be one of the top 10 players selected in his position. Here's where his current outlook stands, as well as some of his potential landing spots.

Ad

Maxwell Hairston's NFL draft profile

Maxwell Hairston

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Maxwell Hairston spent all three seasons of his college football career with the Kentucky Wildcats in the competitive SEC. In 20 starts across his final two years, he intercepted six passes and impressively returned three of them for touchdowns.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

His ball-hawking skills and playmaking abilities make him an attractive cornerback target for many teams in the 2025 NFL draft. Despite being limited to just seven games due to a shoulder injury last year, he was still selected to his second consecutive All-SEC team, demonstrating his upside as a prospect.

Maxwell Hairston 2025 NFL Draft projections: 5 best fits for Kentucky CB

#5 - LA Chargers

Ad

The LA Chargers were one of the top defenses in the NFL last season, allowing the fewest points per game of any team. The issue is that their two cornerbacks are both pending free agents this year, so they could select Hairston as a potential replacement.

#4 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills allowed the ninth-most passing yards per game last season and also recorded the fourth-fewest interceptions. Hairston can help them improve in both of these statistics with his opportunistic skill set, especially with Rasul Douglas' pending free agency.

Ad

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense allowed the most passing yards per game last year by a significant margin. It was one of the main reasons for their disappointing season, so they would be wise to upgrade their defensive backs. Hairston can help them do that.

#2 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions played an aggressive style of defense last year, resulting in them recording the fifth-most interceptions but allowing the third-most passing yards. Hairston's proven ball-hawking skills fit with this strategy.

Ad

#1 - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings defense recorded 24 interceptions last season, five more than any other team. This was one of the biggest reasons for their success last year, but they have some crucial decisions to make with Byron Murphy and Stephon Gilmore pending free agency. Maxwell Hairston appears to be an ideal replacement for their defensive philosophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations