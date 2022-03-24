WATCH: Baker Mayfield avoids trade talk by posting video on PGA Tour

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with many things. More specifically, questions surrounding his future with the Cleveland Browns. To steer clear of those distractions, the quarterback posted a video of the PGA Tour.

In the video, he's making his bracket for the PGA Tour event WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which takes place this month at the Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The 26-year-old was born in Austin. To begin his PGA Match Play selections, he says:

"The news you've all been waiting for..."

He talks about his March Madness bracket not doing great as he goes through his golf bracket. The quarterback paused his bracket assessment to ask a fan passing through if he's attending the University of Oklahoma spring game in April, where his Heisman Trophy statute will be dedicated.

As he reaches the final four remaining golfers left in his predictions for the Match Play, Mayfield used NFL comparisons to each of them. For the Austin native, golfer Scottie Scheffler, his pick to win the PGA event, he uses Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The former No. 1 golfer in the world, Justin Thomas, who the signal-caller calls "consistent" and "always at the top of the top," is like Browns running back Nick Chubb.

The quarterback asserts that golfer Brooks Koepka's explosiveness that everyone wants to see is like Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Tankmichael Dave @CarmichaelDave We see the sports and drama side of athletes, but not enough of the human side.



Brooks Koepka. Baker Mayfield with a cameo. Using their status to give a kiddo a day he’ll never forget, and a time he’ll draw on for strength.



Take a moment. Bravo. We see the sports and drama side of athletes, but not enough of the human side. Brooks Koepka. Baker Mayfield with a cameo. Using their status to give a kiddo a day he’ll never forget, and a time he’ll draw on for strength. Take a moment. Bravo. https://t.co/hnbmGwOzRj

Lastly, the natural mechanics of Louis Oosthuizen are equivalent to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The former No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft has started 59 games for Cleveland since entering the league. He's completed 61.6 percent of his passes, throwing for 14,121 yards with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

The former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback led the Browns to the postseason in the 2020 season, reaching the Divisional Round and losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the 2021 season, he threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He didn't play in the team's final game versus the Bengals as he had surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Baker Mayfield's future in the NFL

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Given that the team traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mayfield's future with the team looks to be over. Cleveland could cut him if the team cannot find a trade partner, making him a free agent. One team that he's linked to is the Seattle Seahawks.

Sports Illustrated @SInow The Seahawks could reportedly be interested in acquiring Baker Mayfield “at the right price” trib.al/JxPiXCl The Seahawks could reportedly be interested in acquiring Baker Mayfield “at the right price” trib.al/JxPiXCl

We'll see what happens to Mayfield this offseason and where he'll land for the 2022 season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

