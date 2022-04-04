WATCH: Pat McAfee left NFL fans in awe with his electrifying performance at WrestleMania 38 

WWE commentator Pat McAfee lived out his childhood dream at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas, with a standout effort in his match versus Austin Theory.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter started the contest with some elbow elbows on Theory.

Theory was visibly angry with the crowd in AT&T stadium for rooting for the commentator. Theory hit the podcast host with suplexes while enjoying himself as WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was seated beside the commentary table.

After a while, McAfee made a comeback, taking the superstar to ringside and striking him while giving some commentary with the headset on. As both competitors entered the ring, McAfee could not connect on a Swanton Bomb off the top rope, letting Theory regain control of the match.

The former Pro Bowl punter hit one of his most well-known moves, landing on his feet on a backflip off the top rope before jumping back to the top rope and giving McMahon's protégé a superplex.

In the end, the current podcast host won the matchup with a roll-up pin. Over 78,000 fans in the crowd were behind his big win at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Pat McAfee's WrestleMania wasn't over

McAfee taunted the WWE Chairman when the match was over, leading him to strip down to a tank top and call for a referee to enter the ring. Before McMahon asked for the bell, Theory attacked McAfee from behind. The match itself was nothing to brag about as McMahon pinned him after a punt for the win.

However, a familiar face appeared as Texas native Stone Cold Steve Austin made his way to the ring with McMahon and Theory inside the squared circle.

Theory tried to attack Austin, only to get some right hands and a stunner for his troubles. That left Austin and McMahon remaining in the ring together in a reminder of the best rivalry of the Attitude Era in WWE.

Following a beer with McAfee, Austin gave him a stunner at WrestleMania 38 as a callback to Austin's mindset of DTA: Don't Trust Anybody.

Nonetheless, the former All-Pro punter had himself a WrestleMania 38 for the history books and put on a show that only he could.

