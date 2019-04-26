Meet Daniel Jones, the heir apparent to Eli Manning

Stephen Patrick FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 5 // 26 Apr 2019, 11:48 IST

Daniel Jones

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman may not be allowed in Times Square for some time. Shocked, confused, lost, displeased, and dismayed, these were the emotions the Giants fans faced during the NFL Draft as they were left stunned by the selection of Daniel Jones with the number 6 overall pick.

The Giants finally have the successor to Eli Manning. Needless to stay, most in the NFL world dropped their mouths as the pick came in. Jones never stood out while he was at Duke. While solid, his play didn’t stood out like Kyler Murray. However, his stock has been soaring over the last few months and he somehow leapfrogged Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins.

While Jones was graded as a 1st round pick, few thought he was a top 10 prospect. With edge rushers Josh Allen and Ed Oliver still on the board, it seemed to make sense to select a defensive player first with Jones most likely to fall to them at the 17th pick. But in the draft you can’t think about ifs and you select your man when you have the chance. Jones was a three year starter who threw for 8,201 yards with 52 touchdowns and 29 interceptions at Duke.

"I'm going to try to be myself and not be Eli or anything but myself," Jones said Thursday night. "I'm certainly thrilled to be in New York and I can't wait to get started. I think I was just confident in myself and showed the best version of myself in the process."

The Giants' new era will begin to take shape in the next year or two. This is a work-in-progress quarterback and GM Dave Gettleman maybe has talked himself into thinking Eli still has it but his play on the field shows otherwise. If the season starts to turn sour the rookie may get thrown to the wolves while he’s not ready. This could turn out to be the worst situation that the New York Giants could face.