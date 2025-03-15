Mekhi Becton contract: Who won in Super Bowl champ's $20,000,000 deal, Chargers or Eagles?

Mekhi Becton signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year, $20 million contract, according to various sources on Saturday. The contract is short of PFF's estimated three-year, $30 million deal with $18 million guaranteed, which could be a good value for the Chargers.

For Philadelphia, the loss of Becton is the loss of an offensive starter from their Super Bowl-winning team. The Eagles have lost several defensive starters this offseason but have kept continuity on offense until this point.

Becton's 2024 campaign with the Eagles highlighted his rebirth after dismal days with the Jets. He registered a 70.7 PFF grade and 0.07 PFF WAR while surrendering only three sacks and two hits in the regular season, SI.com reported.

His 74.7 PFF run-blocking grade reflected his prowess in creating holes for Philadelphia's running attack.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

CBS Sports reported that he gave up three sacks and eight pressures in the postseason, with his pressure rate increasing from 5.2% in the regular season to 7.2% in the playoffs.

The Eagles' front office was expecting this departure. Their recent deal with Houston added former first-round draft choice Kenyon Green, who will battle Tyler Steen for the open right guard spot of Becton.

"I sat up here last year and I said that's going to include playing young players and I think that's going to be a huge part of what we are going forward," Eagles GM Howie Roseman stated at the NFL Combine, as quoted by SI.com.

Who is the winner in the Mekhi Becton deal?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Eagles signed Mekhi Becton to a one-year contract in April and moved him to right guard. His playoff performances especially impressed – he received a 78.9 PFF grade in the NFC Championship and permitted only a single quarterback hurry in the Super Bowl win.

For the Chargers, Mekhi Becton will join an offensive line with Rashawn Slater playing left tackle and Joe Alt right tackle. Becton and Alt form a huge right side of the line, with Becton standing at 6-foot-7, 363 pounds and Alt at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds.

This is a great combination that should help both new running back Najee Harris and quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers can cut Trey Pipkins to free up cap space after signing Mekhi Becton, per CBS Sports.

The Eagles, on the other hand, now expect to have four compensatory picks in the 2026 draft. These are a third-rounder for Milton Williams (Patriots), a fourth for Josh Sweat (Cardinals), a fifth for Mekhi Becton (Chargers) and a sixth for Isaiah Rodgers (Vikings).

This fits into Philadelphia's broader plan. SI.com says that in the next two years, the Eagles will have up to 21 draft choices, which would enable them to pay stars while also coming up with cheaper young players to emerge with.

Both sides seem to have followed their plans – the Chargers picking up immediate reinforcements for a potential playoff run and the Eagles building up draft stock for long-term prosperity.

