NFL Trade Rumors: Melvin Ingram III hopes to be traded after Steelers reject Chiefs 

Melvin Ingram III joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in hopes of starting a new chapter in his career. The 32-year-old pass-rushing specialist is coming off his worst statistical season as a pro. But as a rotational player alongside Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, Ingram doesn't have to be the center of attention anymore.

Despite agreeing to this role in the offseason, Ingram is unhappy with the Steelers. Ingram requested a trade ahead of the trade deadline, and the Kansas City Chiefs made an offer. However, the Steelers declined it. Ingram will now wait and hope he gets traded elsewhere before Tuesday's deadline.

Both Ian Rapoport and Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reported that the Chiefs made an offer for Ingram. But the Steelers and Chiefs are both in the AFC. Teams are sometimes reluctant to trade within their conference, and this is an example of that.

The Chiefs are a team in desperate need of a pass rusher. They're last in the NFL in sacks this season, and that's been a big reason for their 3-4 start. Frank Clark and Chris Jones have struggled all season and could benefit from splitting snaps with Ingram.

Melvin Ingram wants to go to a team where he'll have more playing time. Splitting snaps with Watt and Highsmith hasn't given him a lot of opportunities. He's spelled them on occasion, but it hasn't resulted in much. He has just one sack and ten tackles in eight games.

Melvin Ingram and the Steelers are heading for a messy breakup

The relationship between Melvin Ingram and the Steelers appears to be heading towards a messy breakup. Ingram blames the Steelers for his lack of playing time, despite signing with the understanding that he wasn't going to start.

Ingram also blames the Steelers for telling NFL Network that the Steelers put him on the trade block.

If Ingram gets traded, the Steelers will be incredibly shallow at outside linebacker behind Watt and Highsmith. They have one player on the roster who can fill in for them: Derrek Tuszka, a seventh-round draft pick last year and an incredibly green prospect.

The Steelers rank in the middle of the pack in the NFL with 15 sacks through six games. Whether Ingram stays or gets traded, the relationship between the two sides will have a strain on it.

