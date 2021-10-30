NFL Trade Deadline: Melvin Ingram a potential target for the Cowboys?

It looks like Melvin Ingram's time with the Pittsburgh Steelers might be coming to an end, as the pass rusher is unsatisfied with his playing time and wants to be traded to another team.

Ingram signed a one-year deal in July as a free agent, and while the early expectations were that he would start opposite T.J. Watt, the veteran saw his playing time diminish over the last few weeks as Alex Highsmith, who's had a great preseason, locked in the second starter spot as the EDGE.

Aditi Kinkhabwala @AKinkhabwala As @RapSheet reported this weekend, OLB Melvin Ingram does indeed want out of Pittsburgh after seeing a reduction in his playing time. I’m told KC made an offer, but the #Steelers ideally don’t want to send him to an AFC team. Could the #Cardinals make a good trade partner? As @RapSheet reported this weekend, OLB Melvin Ingram does indeed want out of Pittsburgh after seeing a reduction in his playing time. I’m told KC made an offer, but the #Steelers ideally don’t want to send him to an AFC team. Could the #Cardinals make a good trade partner?

It's unclear whether the Steelers will entertain offers for Ingram at this time of the season, but it's still worth taking a look at possible trade options before the deadline. Even with a 6-1 campaign, the Dallas Cowboys have a clear need for pass rushers.

Would Dallas be a good trade candidate for Ingram?

Even the best teams in the league can't win it all if they don't have enough depth to cover up injury issues.

The Cowboys have a great team, but they need to improve their roster if they really want to compete for bigger teams this year. The pass rush is one of those areas where improvement is needed: there are intriguing young pieces, but a veteran with experience and a proven track record would do wonders over the last months of the season.

DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys' best pass rusher, is currently on injured reserve with a foot injury. Randy Gregory, the other starter, is not consistent or reliable enough, and the other depth options have potential, but they could be better contributors for next season.

Teams who aspire to play in the Super Bowl need to be prepared for anything that might affect them in January. The Cowboys would cover a great need if they traded for Ingram.

Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques



Also says Zach Banner can play at full strength and Anthony McFarland is an option this weekend. Mike Tomlin today says he’s talked with Melvin Ingram but will keep the content of those talks private, acknowledges he hasn’t practiced because of his groin.Also says Zach Banner can play at full strength and Anthony McFarland is an option this weekend. #Steelers Mike Tomlin today says he’s talked with Melvin Ingram but will keep the content of those talks private, acknowledges he hasn’t practiced because of his groin.Also says Zach Banner can play at full strength and Anthony McFarland is an option this weekend. #Steelers https://t.co/5flE06vLka

Melvin Ingram's career

Ingram's best days are behind him, no doubt. Today, he could serve as a valuable depth piece for any contender, but years ago, he was much more than that.

Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers

A former first-round pick, Ingram spent the biggest part of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, having been selected to three straight Pro Bowls in 2017-19. He has 50 career sacks and 13 forced fumbles, only becoming a full-time starter in 2015.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If he's indeed traded from the Steelers, Ingram's price would be close to a 5th-round pick. Although he can still contribute, he's only on a one-year deal and his age makes it difficult for any team to tie him up for more than a year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht