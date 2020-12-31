Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills odds, picks, line and spread | NFL 2020-21

Miami Dolphins are coming off a miracle win against the Las Vegas Raiders that took a no look pass by veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick's amazing pass would set up a game winning field goal putting the Dolphins into this situation. Miami will treat this game against the Buffalo Bills like a Wild Card game and will come out looking for a win.

Buffalo Bills became the first team to sweep the New England Patriots in the regular season since the 2001 NFL Season. Josh Allen would pass Jim Kelly in single season touchdown passes as well. Buffalo will look to end this game early to get Allen and Stefon Diggs some rest before their home Wild Card game.

With one week left to go before the playoffs, there's a new No. 1 team in town.



The @BuffaloBills are on top of the @ProFootballTalk Power Rankings for the first time this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YpeNMpUJzV — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 29, 2020

It has been rumored that Kenny Stills is meeting with the Buffalo Bills today and has the potential to sign. If Buffalo adds Kenny Stills it would give them another wide receiver for the NFL Playoffs. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out before Sunday.

Both the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have winning records against the spread coming into Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season. With both teams having something to play for it is not likely that we will see the spread move up or down.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Betting Odds

Buffalo Bills will come into their Week 17 meeting with the Miami Dolphins as -2 point favorites at home.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Picks

-- Josh Allen will pass for over 300 yards and have 3 touchdowns

-- Stefon Diggs will have over 100 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns

-- Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick will both throw touchdown passes

-- Myles Gaskin will have 100 yards or more on the ground

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Money Line

Buffalo Bills (-135)

Miami Dolphins (+115)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Spread

Miami Dolphins are 11-4 this season against the spread. Miami has covered the spread nine times in the last eleven games. The Dolphins being +2 against the Bills makes it a good bet that the Dolphins will cover.

Buffalo Bills are 9-5 against the spread during the 2020 NFL Season. The last seven games have been great for individuals who select the Bills to cover the spread. Buffalo is 7-0 against the spread in the last seven games.