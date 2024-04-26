Miami Dolphins draft picks 2024: Full list of Mike McDaniels' selections

Mike McDaniels and the Miami Dolphins entered the 2024 NFL Draft in a better spot than last year. After losing their first-round pick last year for tampering in trying to get Tom Brady, at least they featured on the first night this year.

However, the questions that they sought to answer with the GOAT still remain at the quarterback position. Last season they made the playoffs but lost the AFC East top seed and then the Wild Card round in consecutive weeks. There's a feeling they underachieved despite having a great running game and a wide receiver group led by Tyreek Hill.

The only hope the Miami Dolphins have is that they use the 2024 NFL Draft to strengthen around Tua Tagovailoa. They entered with a pick apiece in the first and second round each. But they do not pick again until the fifth round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They lost their third round pick for the tampering charges which were highlighted before. And the fourth-rounder went to the Denver Broncos in acquiring Bradley Chubb.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

They did begin wtih two sixth-round picks,with one pick coming from the Chicago Bears when they sent Dan Feeney in the other direction.

Their final pick was their solitary one in the seventh round. Here is the Miami Dolphins' beginning slate in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 21 overall

Round 2, Pick 55 overall

Round 5, Pick 158 overall

Round 6, Pick 184 overall (from Bears)

Round 6, Pick 198 overall

Round 7, Pick 241 overall

Here is the full list of their selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2024: Round 1

#21 - Chop Robinson, LB, Penn State

The Dolphins had the firepower on the offensive side with the running and the passing game but they needed help on the defensive side, and that is how Mike McDaniels decided.

Miami chose Chop Robinson in their first round to ensure that defense gives their explosive offense the best chance to win.

Expand Tweet

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2024: Round 2

Awaiting selection. Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 pm ET.

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2024: Round 3

Awaiting selection. Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 26 at 7:00 pm ET.

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2024: Round 4

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 27 at 12:00 Noon ET.

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2024: Round 5

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 27 at 12:00 Noon ET.

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2024: Round 6

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 27 at 12:00 Noon ET.

Miami Dolphins draft picks 2024: Round 7

Awaiting selection. Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft commences on Friday, April 27 at 12:00 Noon ET.