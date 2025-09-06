  • home icon
  • Miami Dolphins injury report Week 1: Latest on Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, Darren Waller and more

Miami Dolphins injury report Week 1: Latest on Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, Darren Waller and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 06, 2025 15:28 GMT
Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty


The Miami Dolphins will open their season with a game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Mike McDaniel-coached side finished the 2024 season with an 8-9 record, and they'll look to start this season on a positive note in their quest for playoff football.

With that in mind, let's look at the Dolphins' injury report and a select group of players looking to shake off knocks ahead of the season opener.

Miami Dolphins injury report Week 1

Tyreek Hill's injury status

Tyreek Hill is the biggest star on the Miami Dolphins offense. The perennial Pro Bowler is Tua Tagovailoa's primary weapon, and remains one of the league's most fearsome players when available.

According to Fantasy Pros, Tyreek Hill is good to go for Week 1's game against the Colts. The report states that Hill has shaken off an oblique and calf issue in the lead-up to his side's first game of the season. He will be on the Gridiron barring any unfortunate occurrences.

Hill appeared on the team's injury report at the start of the week. However, thankfully for Dolphins fans and his fantasy football managers, the speedy pass catcher carries no designation entering Week 1.

De'Von Achane's injury status

De'Von Achane enters the 2025 season as the Miami Dolphins starting running back. The Texas A&M Aggies product is proficient as a rusher and pass catcher on Mike McDaniel's team.

According to CBS Sports, Achane has been cleared to play on Sunday against the Colts. The pacey running back has shaken off a calf issue and doesn't carry an injury designation for Week 1.

Achane started the week on the injury report. He was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, but featured fully on Friday. He's poised to get the bulk of the rushing workload in Week 1.

Darren Waller's injury status

Darren Waller came out of retirement to sign with the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2025 regular season. However, Waller will not make his debut for the Dolphins in Week 1. According to CBS Sports, Waller has been ruled out of action due to a hip injury. The report adds that he suffered a hip strain this week.

Waller's absence opens the door for fellow tight ends Julian Hill and Tanner Conner to feature in Week 1. Both players could serve as interesting options for Tua Tagovailoa in the Colts showdown.

Jaylen Wright's injury status

Backup running back Jaylen Wright will not feature in Week 1's showdown with the Colts. Wright is dealing with a knee injury.

According to the Miami Dolphins website, Wright did not participate in any training sessions this week. That means he'll watch the season opener from the bench alongside other inactive players.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

