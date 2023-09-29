Miami Dolphins injury report Week 4: Updates on Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead and more 

The Miami Dolphins have had an excellent start to the 2023 NFL season and sit at 3-0. Mike McDaniel's side will now travel to face the Buffalo Bills (2-1) in Week 4 to keep their perfect record intact.

However, the Dolphins will head to Buffalo with a few injury concerns in their squad. On the flip side, Miami also has a few key players returning for the showdown against the Bills on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Jaylen Waddle injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Week 4

Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle is listed as active on the Dolphins roster ahead of Week 4. The wideout suffered a Grade 1 concussion in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.

After missing the game against the Denver Broncos due to the league's concussion protocols, Waddle is set to return against the Bills. The receiver took part in practice this week and will be available for selection this weekend.

Terron Armstead injury update: Latest on Dolphins OT for Week 4

Terron Armstead made his season debut in Week 3 when Miami crushed the Denver Broncos 70-20. However, he has been dealing with injuries to his knee, back and ankle.

The offensive tackle did not practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday. As per reports, Armstead is scheduled to take part in practice on Friday as well. However, his game status for Week 4 remains questionable.

Additional Week 4 injury concerns for Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

On Friday, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that edge rusher Jaelan Phillips (oblique) won't play in Week 4. The visitors are also expected to be without receivers Erik Ezukanma (neck) and River Cracraft (shoulder) as they didn't practice during the week.

Meanwhile, center Connor Williams (groin) is expected to participate in practice on Friday. However, his status for this weekend's game against the Buffalo Bills remains questionable.

The good news for the Dolphins is that the tight end duo of Durham Smythe and Julian Hill were full participants in training on Thursday. There was more good news as cornerback Eli Apple took part in two consecutive days of practice following his neck injury.