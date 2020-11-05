Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, preview, team news, and more | NFL Week 9

The Miami Dolphins are making a trip to Arizona to play the red hot Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Miami is starting rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the second straight game. Tua showed great confidence in his first start leading the Dolphins to a victory.

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a huge win against the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals will look to continue their win streak against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. This game will give NFL fans two great young quarterbacks who have a great future in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals Head-to-Head:

The Miami Dolphins lead the head-to-head meetings. The two teams have not played each other a lot. They have only met 12 times with Miami leading 9-3-0 but Arizona has won the last three out of the four games played.

Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals Team News:

Arizona will need Kyler Murray to make plays with his arm and feet in this football game. They will also need Kenyan Drake to have a huge game on the ground for them to win. The big key for the Cardinals is that their defense needs to put Tua Tagovailoa in positions that will cause mistakes.

The Dolphins need to protect their rookie quarterback. The Miami Dolphins cannot have Tua's second start be his last. If Miami can give Tua the time to showcase his talents the Dolphins could walk out of Arizona with an upset win.

Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals Predicted Starters:

Miami Dolphins

QB: Tua Tagovailoa

RB: Myles Gaskin

WR: DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant

TE: Mike Gesicki

Arizona Cardinals

QB: Kyler Murray

RB: Kenyan Drake

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fritzgerald

TE: Dan Arnold

Miami Dolphins vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction:

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off their bye week. The Miami Dolphins will be facing a fresh Cardinals team. The Cardinals are still riding on their recent win against Seattle.

Kyler Murray will be looking to notch another win under his belt, and move one step closer to a division lead. The Cardinals defense has a good opportunity to rattle the Dolphins rookie quarterback. However, Tua is a different rookie, he played at Alabama in a ton of big games. The Miami quarterback has the opportunity to knock off the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray: 7 rushing TDs



Tied for the most by a QB through the first 7 games of a season since 2006 pic.twitter.com/sRtj4f8WFk — PFF (@PFF) October 30, 2020

This game will come down to the Arizona Cardinals defense. They will need a good pass rush and force Tua to make quick decisions. The Cardinals need to show Tua multiple looks and run a lot of disguises.

The Arizona Cardinals offense and defense will be too much for the rookie and the Miami Dolphins. Cardinals will continue their winning streak and continue to gain more ground on Seattle.

Kyler Murray could have a huge game against the Miami Dolphins defense. The Cardinals quarterback could have multiple passing and rushing touchdowns in the potential win against Miami.

Score Prediction: Arizona 34, Miami 10