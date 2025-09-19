  • home icon
  Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 19, 2025 01:41 GMT
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen
The Miami Dolphins entered Week 3 of the 2025 season in desperation mode, having lost their first two games. In particular, Tua Tagovailoa had been looking mediocre, throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns, while the defense proved why it was among the weakest, allowing 33 points in each of them.

The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, were still as dominant as they were for the past half-decade. Josh Allen had led them to a miraculous comeback against the Baltimore Ravens, then he played game manager in East Rutherford as James Cook destroyed the New York Jets' defense with 132 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Would the Dolphins regain their footing, or would the Bills sink them even further?

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills box score

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Miami Dolphins7 7 14
Buffalo Bills7 7 14
Miami Dolphins player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Tua Tagovailoa12/18661091.4
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
De'Von Achane63505100
Ollie Gordon II6201000
Tua Tagovailoa2100000
Tyreek Hill0004440
Malik Washington000290
Jaylen Waddle000131
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Tyrel Dodson55001000
Rasul Douglas52000000
Ashtyn Davis43001000
Minkah Fitzpatrick32000000
Zach Sieler22000000
Bradley Chubb21110100
Jordyn Brooks11000000
Jason Marshall Jr.11000000
Jack Jones10000000
Cameron Goode10000000
Matthew Butler10000000
K.J. Britt10000000
Dante Trader Jr.10000000
Kenneth Grant10000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Riley Patterson0/02/2
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Jake Bailey2102
Buffalo Bills player stats

Passing

PlayerCMP/ATTYDSTDINTRTG
Josh Allen8/119720137.3
Rushing and receiving

PlayerCARYDSTDRECYDSTD
James Cook8730270
Elijah Moore1110000
James Cook260000
Josh Allen1-10000
Dalton Kincaid0003411
Tyrell Shavers0001170
Khalil Shakir0002150
Keon Coleman0002120
Jackson Hawes000151
Defense

PlayerTOTSOLOSACKSTFLPDQB HTSTDINT
Taron Johnson54011000
Terrel Bernard54000000
Cole Bishop33000000
Dorian Williams32000000
Tre'Davious White22001000
AJ Epenesa22000000
Shaq Thompson21010000
DaQuan Jones11010000
Cam Lewis11000000
Dorian Strong11000000
Keonta Jenkins11000000
Deone Walker11000000
Joey Bosa10000100
Christian Benford10000000
Kicking

PlayerFGXP
Matt Prater0/12/2
Punting

PlayerPUNTSYDS
Brad Robbins00
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills summary

The Dolphins opened the game strongly, as Ollie Gordon tushed for a touchdown on the opening drive. Josh Allen needed just under four and a half minutes to find Dalton Kincaid to tie the game.

The Bills then forced a punt, which Jackson Hawes punished with a touchdown catch early in the second quarter. They would force another punt, only for Matt Prater to miss a 39-yard field goal attempt.

It was the opening that Tua Tagovailoa needed, as he and his team finally breached the midfield for the first time, eventually tying the game with a touchdown to Jaylen Waddle with eight seconds left.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

