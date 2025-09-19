Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Box score, player stats, and summary feat. Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen

The Miami Dolphins entered Week 3 of the 2025 season in desperation mode, having lost their first two games. In particular, Tua Tagovailoa had been looking mediocre, throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns, while the defense proved why it was among the weakest, allowing 33 points in each of them.

The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, were still as dominant as they were for the past half-decade. Josh Allen had led them to a miraculous comeback against the Baltimore Ravens, then he played game manager in East Rutherford as James Cook destroyed the New York Jets' defense with 132 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Would the Dolphins regain their footing, or would the Bills sink them even further?

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills box score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Total Miami Dolphins 7 7 14

Buffalo Bills 7 7 14

Miami Dolphins player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Tua Tagovailoa 12/18 66 1 0 91.4

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD De'Von Achane 6 35 0 5 10 0 Ollie Gordon II 6 20 1 0 0 0 Tua Tagovailoa 2 10 0 0 0 0 Tyreek Hill 0 0 0 4 44 0 Malik Washington 0 0 0 2 9 0 Jaylen Waddle 0 0 0 1 3 1

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Tyrel Dodson 5 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 Rasul Douglas 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ashtyn Davis 4 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 Minkah Fitzpatrick 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zach Sieler 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bradley Chubb 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 Jordyn Brooks 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jason Marshall Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jack Jones 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameron Goode 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Matthew Butler 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 K.J. Britt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dante Trader Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kenneth Grant 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kicking

Player FG XP Riley Patterson 0/0 2/2

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Jake Bailey 2 102

Buffalo Bills player stats

Passing

Player CMP/ATT YDS TD INT RTG Josh Allen 8/11 97 2 0 137.3

Rushing and receiving

Player CAR YDS TD REC YDS TD James Cook 8 73 0 2 7 0 Elijah Moore 1 11 0 0 0 0 James Cook 2 6 0 0 0 0 Josh Allen 1 -1 0 0 0 0 Dalton Kincaid 0 0 0 3 41 1 Tyrell Shavers 0 0 0 1 17 0 Khalil Shakir 0 0 0 2 15 0 Keon Coleman 0 0 0 2 12 0 Jackson Hawes 0 0 0 1 5 1

Defense

Player TOT SOLO SACKS TFL PD QB HTS TD INT Taron Johnson 5 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 Terrel Bernard 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cole Bishop 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dorian Williams 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tre'Davious White 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 AJ Epenesa 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shaq Thompson 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 DaQuan Jones 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 Cam Lewis 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dorian Strong 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Keonta Jenkins 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Deone Walker 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Joey Bosa 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Christian Benford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kicking

Player FG XP Matt Prater 0/1 2/2

Punting

Player PUNTS YDS Brad Robbins 0 0

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills summary

The Dolphins opened the game strongly, as Ollie Gordon tushed for a touchdown on the opening drive. Josh Allen needed just under four and a half minutes to find Dalton Kincaid to tie the game.

The Bills then forced a punt, which Jackson Hawes punished with a touchdown catch early in the second quarter. They would force another punt, only for Matt Prater to miss a 39-yard field goal attempt.

It was the opening that Tua Tagovailoa needed, as he and his team finally breached the midfield for the first time, eventually tying the game with a touchdown to Jaylen Waddle with eight seconds left.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

