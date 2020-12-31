Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills prediction, preview, team news, and more | NFL 2020-2021

Buffalo Bills have already clinched a playoff spot in the AFC and have clinched the AFC East for the first time since 1995. Quarterback Josh Allen has put together an MVP like season. Buffalo escaped the reverse fixture in Week 2 with a 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins are in a must win situation. Miami hasn't been in this type of situation since the 2016 NFL Season. The Dolphins are having their best season in four years. It is in a tight race in the AFC with five teams with a 10-5 record. This will be a huge game for the rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami will most likely have a tight leash on the rookie with everything that is on the line.

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Head-to-Head

In Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet for the 114th time. Miami Dolphins currently hold the lead over the Buffalo Bills in the head-to-head overall record 61-51-1. However, Miami has not had the best of luck going 1-6 against the Bills in the last seven meetings.

Miami Dolphins form guide in the league: L L W L W W W W W L W W L W W

Buffalo Bills form guide in the league: W W W W L L W W W L W W W W W

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Team News

Buffalo Bills has the possibility of being without wide receiver Cole Beasley who was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. Beasley is suffering from a knee injury. Wide receiver John Brown will be out of the game against Miami for Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills activated John Brown off injured reserve from an ankle injury. Brown would be placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. John Brown has not played for Buffalo since their game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Miami Dolphins are also dealing with injuries at the wide receiver position. DeVante Parker was limited at practice on Wednesday by the Miami Dolphins due to a hamstring injury. Jakeem Grant did not participate in Wednesday's practice and is listed as doubtful to play against the Bills.

Miami Dolphins injury report: pic.twitter.com/x9uWRzjUxh — Big E (@ian693) December 30, 2020

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Predicted Starters

Miami Dolphins could use both quarterback vs Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins:

QB: Tua Tagovailoa

RB: Myles Gaskin

WR: DeVante Parker, Lynn Bowden Jr., Isaiah Ford

TE: Mike Gesicki

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills:

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Zack Moss

WR: Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis

TE: Dawson Knox

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Predictions

Both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills have something to play for in Week 17 of the NFL Season. Miami is playing for a shot at the playoffs and Buffalo is playing to lock up the number two seed. This will be the biggest game of Tua Tagovailoas NFL career.

Miami Dolphins will be watching Tua closely to make sure that things do not get out of hand. We could potentially see both Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick in this Week 17 meeting. If Miami feels that Buffalo is starting to take over then Fitzpatrick will relieve Tua at quarterback.

First Bills WR to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week since Andre Reed in 1994. 👏#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/7tr4R2tmrh — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 30, 2020

Buffalo Bills are hoping to have this game wrapped up by halftime so they can rest quarterback Josh Allen and the other top players. Worst case scenario is that Buffalo has to play both offensive and defensive starters for the whole game. Buffalo needs to enter this Week 17 meeting with the Dolphins as if it is a playoff game.

Prediction: Buffalo pulls out the victory behind Josh Allen. Dolphins fall short of making it to the 2020 NFL Playoffs.