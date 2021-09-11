Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th | NFL Week 1

An AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots is on the cards for the first week of the season.

The Dolphins and the Patriots are very similar teams. Both have their main strengths in defense. Both also have young first-round quarterbacks to build around, and even their coaching staff bears striking similarities. Miami head coach Brian Flores was New England's linebackers' coach before taking over as the Dolphins' head coach.

This is set to be one of the best matchups of the first week, as both teams have similar aspirations. Check out our preview and predictions for Sunday's game:

New England Patriots Preview

It will be a baptism of fire for Mac Jones. The rookie quarterback will start his NFL career facing a defense that had the most turnovers (29) last year. Alas, that group got even better with Jaelan Phillips coming through the draft as a first-round pick. That means it's not going to be easy for Jones by any means.

The Patriots can take solace in the fact that some of Jones' main qualities are his ability to make smart decisions with the football and his pocket presence. Both attributes should work well against a complex defensive scheme and Flores' exotic blitzes.

The key for the Patriots to win this game will be to keep it clean in offense, and forcing Tua Tagovailoa to make mistakes with the football. It's a clichè to say this, of course, but that's the most important thing to do when facing a young quarterback. And Tagovailoa, even though he played half a season in 2020, is still inexperienced.

The Patriots spent more money in free agency this year than any other team. So it's time for those signings to shine against a direct opponent for the wild card spots. That's especially true in the passing game, as Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have to step up.

Miami Dolphins Preview

Has Tua Tagovailoa evolved enough? The Dolphins will hope so. They need him to, if a playoff run is their goal in 2021.

Miami have a great defense, and is now full of playmakers in offense too. Will Fuller was signed in free agency (he's suspended for the first week. Jaylen Waddle came through the draft, and they already have DeVante Parker as a solid receiver. They also traded for Greg Little, and drafted Liam Eichenberg, who should start as left tackle in Week 1.

The bottom line is that their roster is strong. But Tagovailoa must evolve to take the team further.

The best news from last month was that Xavien Howard returned to practice following a contract dispute. Howard and the organization are on good terms now. He led the NFL with ten interceptions last year, and he's vital to their secondary.

Starting lineups Preview

Dolphins offense: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Myles Gaskin, WR DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Jaylen Waddle, TE Mike Gesicki, OL Liam Eichenberg, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis.

Dolphins defense: DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, DT Raekwon Davis, LB Jerome Baker, Sam Eguavoen, Andrew Van Ginkel, CB Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Justin Coleman, S Jason McCourty, Eric Rowe.

Patriots offense: QB Mac Jones, RB Damien Harris, WR Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, TE Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, OL Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown.

Patriots defense: EDGE Deatrich Wise, Chase Winovich, DT Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, LB Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, CB JC Jackson, Jalen Mills, S Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips.

Prediction

This will be an extremely tight game between two similar teams. But Tua Tagovailoa's inexperience could cost his team against Bill Belichick's.

The Dolphins quarterback will likely have problems with everything Belichick may throw at him. Ultimately, this will turn out to be a low-scoring game where the Patriots will likely win.

