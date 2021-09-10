Patriots season preview: Will New England make it to the playoffs?

The New England Patriots are in a new era without Tom Brady. 2020 was the Patriots' worst season since 2000. In a effort to make a quick turnaround, Bill Belichick signed seemingly every available free agent under the sun, drafted a new rookie quarterback, and cut the starting quarterback.

Did the Patriots manage to put together a team good enough to make the playoffs overnight? Did the Patriots succeed in avoiding the years of purgatory that often follow franchises that lose career quarterbacks? Above all, will the Patriots make the playoffs in 2021?

Playoff contenders: New England Patriots?

Why they will

The New England Patriots had a slow, tired roster in 2020 on offense. Their starting quarterback was plucked from the streets as a late signing. The Patriots finished ranked 27th in total offense.

Former #Patriots starter Cam Newton opens up on Funky Friday: "The reason why they released me is because indirectly, I was going to be a distraction, without being the starter… Just my aura. That's my gift and my curse."https://t.co/NOVqid8cIg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2021

They didn't have a receiver that came close to having 1,000 yards. Teams with an offense as sluggish as the Patriots often find themselves inline for a top-10 pick. However, the Patriots managed to sniff the playoffs at 7-9 and have a watchable season, playing decently well against far superior rosters.

With an overhauled offensive roster, the odds look good that the Patriots will find themselves in sudden death in January. Mac Jones already looks better than Cam Newton did a season ago. Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith should prove to be upgrades over their 2020 predecessors.

Agholor and Henry could be the biggest pickups going into 2021. Agholor is coming off the best season of his career with 896 yards and eight touchdowns. Hunter Henry is also coming off a solid season, earning 613 yards and four touchdowns.

By adding these two players, the Patriots have added about 1,500 yards off offense through the air. This will be an improved offense in 2021. With the floor already being 7-9, it only makes sense for the Patriots to raise the floor to a positive record, which usually leads to a playoff spot. If Mac Jones works out, this could be a 12-win team.

Biggest questions and obstacles

Rookie quarterbacks are usually instant disqualifications for the playoffs. However, pairing Belichick with a rookie who already looks decent could make this a special case. That said, the first few games will indicate if Jones has a rookie learning curve to work through.

Bringing in a sea of free agents from disparate places can lead to a lot of confusion early on, with the blind leading the blind. This could be especially true with Belichick's constantly changing strategies. Will the new offense be able to keep up with constantly changing responsibilities and points of focus?

Lastly, the AFC East is not the same division it was when the Patriots slipped from grace. Today, there are the vaunted Buffalo Bills and the promising Miami Dolphins. For the Patriots to make the playoffs, they'll likely need to be at least the second-best team in the division. Can they do this with a rookie quarterback?

