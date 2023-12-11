Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans Week 14 injury report: Latest on De'Von Achane, Tyreek Hill, Derrick Henry and more

The Miami Dolphins are set to host the Tennessee Titans in a Week 14 game at the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida. Both teams come into the game with different fortunes, and the Dolphins are significant favorites to win on Monday Night. Before we look at the teams' injury reports, let's tell you all you need to know about the Monday Night Football game.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: ESPN2

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 14 Monday Night Football

According to the Miami Dolphins injury report, guard Robert Hunt is out of the game due to a hamstring injury. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead and free safety Jevon Holland are questionable due to knee injuries. Both players were limited participants in Saturday's training, so there's a chance of them featuring against the Titans.

The rest of the players on the injury report are unassigned, meaning they'll likely play against the Titans tonight.

De'Von Achane's injury status

Dolphins' rookie running back De'Von Achane started the season with a bang, racing into the lead for Offensive Rookie of the Year with his dynamic showings. However, injuries have made Achane miss numerous games, and his stock has taken a slight hit.

However, Achane has put his injury issues behind him, and he's set to feature against the Titans. Tennessee might want to pay attention to the Texas A&M alum as he torched the Washington Commanders in his Week 13 return to action.

Tyreek Hill's injury status

Tyreek Hill is arguably the best wide receiver in the league, with the perennial Pro Bowler making defenses look silly in 2023. Entering the week, Hill was dealing with a slight ankle injury. This injury made Hill a limited participant in practice all week, but he was never in danger of missing any time.

That's lousy news for the Titans, as Hill is currently on a three-game streak of 100+ receiving yards. It will be a long Monday Night for the Titans' defense.

Raheem Mostert's injury status

Miami running back Raheem Mostert leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns, and he's a significant part of Mike McDaniel's offense. Mostert entered the week with a knee injury but doesn't carry a designation coming into tonight's game.

Mostert was limited in practice, but this is likely a precaution to ensure he's fresh for the rest of the regular season. Mostert will play against the Titans tonight and look to add to his impressive stat line.

Tennessee Titans injury report for Week 14 Monday Night Football

As for the Tennessee Titans, three players have been ruled out of their Monday Night Football game against the Dolphins. These players are Kristian Fulton, Jeffery Simmons, and Josh Whyle. Aside from these players, defensive tackle Teair Tart is listed as questionable coming into the game.

The rest of the players on the injury report are unassigned, meaning they'd likely feature against the Miami Dolphins.

Derrick Henry's injury status

Tennessee superstar running back Derrick Henry was limited at practice on Thursday and Friday for rest purposes. However, the perennial Pro Bowler fully participated in Friday's training session.

Derrick Henry will play in tonight's game, as the Alabama Crimson Tide has cleared all concussion protocols following his concussion scare in Week 13.

Will Levis' injury status

Tennessee rookie quarterback Will Levis was dealing with an ankle issue coming into the Week. However, the Kentucky alum shook off the issue and participated fully in every training session this week.

Will Levis will play against the Dolphins tonight, barring any unforeseen events. The rookie QB looks set to be the Titans' quarterback of the present and the future.

DeAndre Hopkins' injury status

Perennial Pro Bowler wideout DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in Thursday's training session as Tennessee elected to rest the veteran pass catcher. However, following Thursday's session, Hopkins has been a full participant in training.

DeAndre Hopkins will play against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, and he'd be looking forward to catching passes from Will Levis tonight.