During the San Francisco 49ers' 42-10 rout of the Dallas Cowboys, tight end George Kittle revealed this shirt:

After the game, he claimed that it was worth the fine:

"It is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me... I'd do it again."

At some point since then, Kittle may have had to eat those words. The 49ers have not won since, losing three straight against the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their bye week.

And for Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, it is karma for the Niners and Kittle for the profane insult. Speaking on his podcast "The Edge", he said (starts at 32:24):

"The 49ers been losing since they said the F Dallas t-shirt. Karma is crazy; ain't it? Yeah, karma is always crazy. You know, it's always interesting to see how that stuff always plays itself.

"Like I always say, laugh now; cry later. At the end of the day, nobody has ever won a championship in September. It's all won at the end of the season. And it's definitely won in February."

Micah Parsons discusses DaRon Bland's breakout stretch

Earlier in the episode, Parsons discussed a variety of Dallas Cowboys-related topics, including their defeat of the Los Angeles Rams and their upcoming clash against the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles.

And speaking of the former game, sophomore cornerback DaRon Bland made some history therein, notching his league-high third pick-six of 2023 – also the new franchise single-season record. This represents the peak of a monstrous five-game stretch that has seen him start in place of the injured Trevon Diggs.

Parsons praised his fellow defender, saying (starts at 4:29):

"Bland came in last year somewhere like me, but later-round pick, and he just came in with a chip on his shoulder. Obviously, you look at this crazy stat (while a tweet about Bland having more touchdowns than five wide receivers shows) - he has more touchdowns than DeVonta Smith, Tee Higgins, Tyler Lockett, Jaylen Waddle, even Calvin Ridley.

"This man has been playing lights out, truly special. And he has answered the call every time we needed him to step up. Last year, when Jourdan Lewis went down (with a Lisfranc injury), he answered the call. People don't want to talk about him, but he needs to be talked about more."

Bland also currently leads the league in interception return yards, at 116. Overall in his career, he has had nine picks and 135 return yards.