Micah Parsons landing spots: 5 best fits if Cowboys LB demands trade request after failed contract discussions

Micah Parsons is reportedly seeking a massive contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 NFL offseason. He is entering the final year of his current deal, so if he doesn't get what he's looking for, he could potentially be traded this year.

Ad

Here are five teams that could make a move for the superstar edge rusher if he becomes available.

Micah Parsons landing spots in 2025 NFL offseason amid trade rumors

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Micah Parsons

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#5 - New York Jets

Ad

Trending

The New York Jets will start the season with a new quarterback, head coach, and general manager. The team has stated repeatedly that they are not rebuilding this year, but rather doing all possible to immediately become competitors. If this is the case, they can make a big move by trading for Micah Parsons, which will considerably improve their overall prospects.

#4 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are rumored to be considering trading their first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If this becomes a reality, the pick could theoretically serve as a starting point for a trade package to land Parsons.

Ad

They have the third-most projected cap space, so they can afford him, while this would also allow the Cowboys to draft Abdul Carter as his potential replacement.

#3 - New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are desperate for talent as they rebuild their roster. They are extremely lacking in superstars and, with the exception of Drake Maye, do not have a franchise face around which to build. They have plenty of draft capital and significant cap space, and given that they had the fewest sacks in the NFL last season, Parsons is a great target for generating hope.

Ad

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have a talented roster in just about every position, but what they are truly missing is an established elite pass rusher.

Micah Parsons has recorded at least 12 sacks in every season of his career, so he would solve this problem. They have nearly $60 million in available cap space after trading away Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, so it's a realistic possibility.

#1 - Los Angeles Chargers

Ad

The Los Angeles Chargers recently parted ways with Joey Bosa during the 2025 NFL free-agency period. While Khalil Mack re-signed on a new one-year contract, they still need to solidify their edge rushers for the future.

They are currently projected to have the most available cap space this year, according to Spotrac, so a bold move to acquire Parsons makes a ton of sense for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.