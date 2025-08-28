Micah Parsons landing spots: Top 5 teams for LB after Cowboys fail to secure pass rusher despite $200M offer

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys remain in discussion for a new deal, but a new development was revealed on Thursday. Multiple NFL insiders revealed that, for the first time, the Cowboys are willing to discuss trading the defender with other NFL teams.Parsons made an official trade request a few weeks ago, but Dallas was still unwilling to listen to offers. While there's no confirmation that he will leave the team, just discussing a deal is a sign that Parsons' time with the Cowboys could be over.Let's take a look at some of the possible landing spots for the defender.5 landing spots for Micah Parsons if the Cowboys trade their superstar defender#1 - Green Bay PackersThe number one option for Parsons would be the team that's, reportedly, the most interested in a deal. The Packers have a strong team that made the playoffs in the past two seasons, but a regular criticism of the roster is that, despite having a lot of good players, they don't have a true difference-maker on each side of the ball.Adding Parsons would fix the issue. Even though his price would be high, he's the kind of player who could instantly become a superstar for Green Bay. They had 45 sacks last season, which isn't a bad number, but Micah can go against each and every offensive tackle in the NFL.#2 - Chicago BearsSpeaking of NFC North teams, the Chicago Bears also represent a sensible option for the defender. With Caleb Williams still on a rookie contract, the Bears have enough ammunition to capitalize on his cheap cost after just 40 sacks in the past season.In 2023, the Bears added Montez Sweat after trading with the Washington Commanders, and he instantly became a key player for them. Pairing him with Parsons would be the perfect move to start mounting a true challenge for the division.#3 - Los Angeles ChargersWhile teams such as the Packers and the Bears could improve their pass rush, the difference for the Chargers is that they truly need a pass rusher. Despite finishing with 46 sacks last year, they had one of the league's lowest pressure rates with 19.8%. The secondary helped a lot in getting those sacks.With Parsons, they would have a true difference maker as a pass rusher, with Joey Bosa leaving the franchise and Khalil Mack already past his prime. The Chargers would be able to build upon him, give him the contract he wants, and add a superstar to play against Patrick Mahomes twice per year.#4 - Arizona CardinalsThe Chargers had the seventh-lowest pressure rate in 2024 with 19.8%, but the Cardinals managed to be even worse, with just 19.2%. The issue was addressed in free agency with the signing of Josh Sweat, but Jonathan Gannon is known for his work with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, with multiple star pass rushers.With a lot of cap space available and entering a crucial year for both Gannon and quarterback Kyler Murray, any help they can get to fight for the NFC West would be great. This would also represent the first big move for the team since the trade for DeAndre Hopkins back in 2020.#5 - New England PatriotsThe final option is the Patriots, who definitely could use a player of Parsons' talent, but are in a different moment than the aforementioned teams. New England is entering the first year of Mike Vrabel's era, and they're not considered contenders to make the playoffs in 2025.While adding a player of Parsons' caliber would do wonders for them, it's unclear if they would be willing to part with multiple first-round picks at this point. However, there's also the argument that Micah would flourish under Vrabel's system and make this a great hire. It also makes sense financially, so it's a real possibility as well.