Michael Gallup Cowboys salary: How much does WR earn in Dallas?

Despite having injured his ACL in the final regular-season game of the 2021 season, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup agreed to a five-year, $57.5 million contract with the organization in 2022.

In a contract restructuring move, the Cowboys adjusted Gallup's base salary for 2023. They reduced his cap hit from $13.8 million to $6.4 million, per OverTheCap. This season, Gallup will earn $1.6 million in base salary and a restructure bonus of $8.75 million.

Gallup missed the first three games of last season while recovering from an Achilles tear, and he didn't reach his peak performance until near the conclusion of the year. The wide receiver only collected 39 catches for 424 yards and 4 scores in 14 games.

Gallup, who was selected 81st overall in the third round of the 2018 draft, had his most effective season in his second year, recording career highs of 66 receptions, 1,107 yards, and six touchdowns.

With that move, the Cowboys created almost $7 million in space. They predict that Gallup will make significant strides this year. The wide receiver averaged 53 catches during his first three seasons for 819 yards and 4 scores.

Michael Gallup unimpressive in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 win

In the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Michael Gallup hauled in just three of the ten passes thrown his way for 24 yards. When the score was 7-7, one of Gallup's more notable targets was very catchable.

Dak Prescott threw the ball flawlessly, and it would have been a TD if the wide receiver had held. Instead, it was dropped, keeping the game tied.

The Cowboys' defense eventually came through significantly in the final few minutes to secure a 20-17 victory over the Chargers.

In the opening six games of the 2023 season, Michael Gallup has amassed fewer than 25 receiving yards in four. After the Cowboys' Week 7 bye, he will have another chance to change his outlook when they play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 29.