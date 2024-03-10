Michael Gallup landing spots: 5 best NFL teams that should target Cowboys WR

The Dallas Cowboys have given wide receiver Michael Gallup permission to seek a trade.

The wide receiver struggled to find his footing, and the team believes they can recoup some assets and give him a chance at starting over elsewhere. There are a lot of available pass-catchers in the draft, free agency and trades, but Gallup is an intriguing option.

Here are some teams that should consider trading for him.

Where Michael Gallup should be traded

5) Atlanta Falcons

Michael Gallup could go to the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a good spot for Michael Gallup. The pass-catcher could be the third option in the passing game at best, which is ideal for someone who has talent but hasn't put it all together.

There's little pressure, and the Falcons are going to upgrade at quarterback. This move could be a small one that cements them as contenders in the NFC South next season.

4) Jacksonville Jaguars

Michael Gallup

The Jacksonville Jaguars pass-catchers were inconsistent last season, and they're going to lose Calvin Ridley.

Gallup won't make up for the 1,000 yards they're losing, but he would be a cheap depth option for a team that needs to surround Trevor Lawrence with a little more firepower on the outside.

They just sent a sixth-round pick in another trade, but a late draft pick or two would be enough to add Gallup.

3) Carolina Panthers

Do the Panthers need Michael Gallup?

The Carolina Panthers need a wide receiver more than any team in the NFL. Unfortunately, they have limited draft capital and limited cap space as well. Mike Evans is off the market. Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. have been tagged. Calvin Ridley will likely be too expensive.

The big-name additions at the position are likely not coming to Charlotte, so the Panthers could explore a cheap trade for Michael Gallup, who will likely cost less than the fifth- and sixth-round pick that fetched Jerry Jeudy recently.

2) Kansas City Chiefs

If there's a team out there that can work with talented but unproductive wide receivers, it's the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes won two Super Bowl MVPs throwing to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman,and other afterthoughts. They could do wonders with Gallup, and wide receiver is a position of need for them this season. They would be able to add him for a low cost, too.

1) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have needed another option in the passing game for a long time, behind Stefon Diggs.

With Gabe Davis entering free agency, they could fill that hole with Gallup. He may not be an upgrade but would be a very cheap replacement. That would be monumental for a team who's cutting everyone to clear cap space and still having difficulty. Gallup would cost little draft capital and isn't on a massive contract.