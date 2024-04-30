Michael Gallup Raiders contract: How much will the WR earn in Las Vegas?

Michael Gallup, a former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, will join the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal valued at up to $3 million, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Gallup was cut by the Cowboys last month in an attempt to free up salary cap space. He still had three years and more than $45 million left on his existing contract prior to his dismissal.

He was also the Cowboys' fourth-highest-paid offensive member. He now has another opportunity to restart his NFL career with the Raiders.

The 28-year-old wide receiver, selected 81st overall in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, spent six seasons with the Cowboys.

He had an excellent performance in his second season in the league, hauling in 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. Gallup continued to perform well the following year, catching 59 passes for 843 yards and five touchdowns.

The former Colorado State receiver suffered an ACL tear to his left knee during the 2021 season, which made it difficult for him to regain his previous form and significantly reduced his output.

Following the injury, Gallup only recorded 73 catches for 842 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, he failed to record any 100-yard performance in the regular season of the last two campaigns.

Gallup ended up starting 67 of 86 games for the Cowboys in his first six seasons in the NFL. He has 266 receptions for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns to his credit.

Gallup had not been very effective for the Cowboys the previous two seasons, but in January's wild-card postseason defeat to the Green Bay Packers, he showed that he was still capable of dropping big performances. He managed six catches for 103 yards in that contest.

What does Michael Gallup's move to the Raiders mean for him?

The impending signing of Michael Gallup is especially fascinating, with so many receivers to choose from on the Las Vegas Raiders roster.

Tre Tucker, Jakobi Meyers, and Davante Adams are the team's receivers. They also have three tight ends that can catch passes: Harrison Bryant, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer.

Barring an injury, Gallup is predicted to be the favorite to take over the Raiders' WR3 position, while it's still possible that the team will use him solely as their fourth or fifth threat in their passing attack.

Gallup hasn't quite reached his 2019 level of play, so maybe a move to a new location is necessary.

When he was with the Cowboys, he also had to contend with a lot of competition from players like CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Dalton Schultz, and others for targets. Maybe a fresh start to establish a new position and prosper is just what he needs.