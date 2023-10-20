Michael Irvin reveals Cowboys WRs' special group chat with Post Malone, Ceedee Lamb, Drew Pearson

The Dallas Cowboys have had some great players sport the star on their helmets in their history. One of those players was Michael Irvin, who is known for being one of the best wide receivers of his generation. The Hall of Famer spent his entire 12-year career in the NFL with the Cowboys.

Irvin explained on 'Undisputed' that he, along with some others, is in an exclusive text chat group and communicates every week. The group includes current wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, music superstar Post Malone, and Hall of Famer Drew Pearson:

"We have an 88 club group text. We text all the time, and it's Drew Pearson, Dez, me, and CeeDee Lamb and, of course, Post Malone, the honorary 88 clubber. We're always texting, after every game, we send love towards CeeDee."

Lamb is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for the Cowboys presently, as was Irvin, Dez Bryant, and Pearson in seasons past. Lamb has 42 targets with 34 receptions for 475 yards and a touchdown.

The 24-year-old had his second 100-yard receiving game this season, with 117 yards and seven receptions against the Chargers in Week 6. He looks to be on his way to being another great wideout in Cowboys' history.

Who is the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdowns?

In the team's more than 60-year history, tight end Jason Witten is the leader in all-time receiving yards (12,977 yards).

Irvin is second at 11,904 yards while Pearson is fourth (7,822). Bryant is fifth with 7,459 yards and Lamb is 10th with 3,871 yards. Bryant is first in team's history for touchdowns with 73, Irvin is fourth (65), Pearson is seventh (48), and Bryant is in the top 20 (21).

While Witten is the leader in receptions, Irvin, Bryant, and Pearson are the next three players in the category. Lamb is tied for 14th with 294 and counting.

Time will tell how high Lamb will climb in Dallas' record books. We'll see how much he can add to his stats this season.