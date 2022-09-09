"I was away from the game for almost two years. He didn't make two months" - Michael Jordan drops epic SNF promo for Tom Brady's return to NFL

Michael Jordan and Tom Brady have had legendary careers in their respective sports. It felt appropriate to have the six-time NBA champion voice the promo for SNF when Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Dallas Cowboys.

Jordan talked about how he stayed retired from the NBA for nearly two years but how the quarterback barely lasted two months. Here's what he said:

"I was away from the game for almost two years. He didn't make two months. But you know what that tells me? How much he wants it. How much he needs it. TB12. Season 23. He's back."

The number 23 is something of a significance to Jordan as it was his shirt number for much of his 15-year NBA career. The five-time NBA MVP has also retired more than once in his career. He retired in 1993 at the age of 30 to play minor league baseball, missing almost two years.

Jordan retired for the second time in January 1999 after winning his sixth NBA title with the Chicago Bulls. However, in September 2001, Jordan returned to the NBA, playing for the Washington Wizards before retiring permanently in 2003.

Tom Brady and his initial retirement from the NFL

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in February, but it lasted 40 days and he returned to the Buccaneers this offseason. On the Dan Patrick Show back in June, Brady said he missed the competition and had the appetite to play another season:

"Then time went by and you just get super competitive. I think I'm part crazy. I mean, I think that's the reality. Forty-five years old and I'm out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off."

He continued:

"I see Aaron Donald work out on my Instagram, and I'm like, damn, maybe I should've stayed retired because he's a beast. But I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon."

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback added:

"I mean, there's no doubt about it and I gotta, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it's not a lot."

Entering his 23rd season, we'll see how much appetite Brady has as he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third season.

