Michael Mayer 40 time: Is the Notre Dame star faster than Dalton Schultz?

Michael Mayer, a tight end from Notre Dame, put together another successful season before announcing his intent to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He was practically unopposed as a TE1 contender entering the 2022 NCAA football season.

Mayer is a reliable pass protector and run blocker. He immediately spins across the field but lacks the fleeing pace to gain yardage after the catch. The defensive backs must work hard to take down Mayer in a wide area.

Billy M @BillyM_91 Don't overthink Michael Mayer. Complete TE and the best in the class Don't overthink Michael Mayer. Complete TE and the best in the class https://t.co/jl6ifpW39G

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michael Mayer completed the 40-yard sprint in 4.70 seconds at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Dalton Schultz, a Stanford football player whom the Dallas Cowboys selected with the 137th pick in round four of the 2018 NFL Draft, ran the 40-yard sprint in 4.75 seconds, which was 0.03 seconds slower than his predicted time.

Mayer might have a small advantage based on their 40-yard time from the combine, but none of the players is particularly recognized for being a speedy player. Instead, they possess other exceptional traits that distinguish them as unique players for their position.

Will the Dallas Cowboys draft Michael Mayer to replace Dalton Schultz?

Dalton Schultz was given permission to leave the Dallas Cowboys this off-season. They saw him accept a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Given that the team's need at the tight end position is quite clear, they can fill it in the NFL Draft.

First-round hopeful Michael Mayer is a name that has frequently been associated with the Cowboys. As a player with the catching and blocking skills to influence the game scheme, Mayer suits Mike McCarthy's system.

Ricardo Morales @SpaceCowboyMED In Dane Brugler and Mel Kiper's Mock Drafts they had the #Cowboys taking Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame. Both had Tyler Smith mocked to Dallas last year and they were correct. Does it happen again and would you like Mayer in Dallas? In Dane Brugler and Mel Kiper's Mock Drafts they had the #Cowboys taking Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame. Both had Tyler Smith mocked to Dallas last year and they were correct. Does it happen again and would you like Mayer in Dallas? https://t.co/OhBuq4NOYS

Mayer has long been regarded as the best tight-end prospect available in the NFL Draft. His large physique and propensity to make some monster receptions downfield caught the attention of Notre Dame devotees.

He set fresh benchmarks for tight ends in the school's history for receiving yards, catches and receiving touchdowns following his last college football campaign. Over the course of his three years with Notre Dame, he recorded 180 catches for 2,099 yards and 18 scores.

Mayer amassed 67 catches for 809 yards and nine scores in twelve matches played during the previous season.

Mayer is a potent, resilient, and well-balanced ball carrier. Mayer frequently engages in combat to gain extra yards. He appears to be more of an intimidating character, but he is the closest thing to Rob Gronkowski in terms of physical presence.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes