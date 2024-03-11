Michael Pittman Jr. contract: Where does Colts star's $71,500,000 extension rank among NFL's highest-paid WRs?

Michael Pittman Jr. has signed a three-year, $71.5 million extension with the Indianapolis Colts. The 26-year-old wide receiver was recently franchise-tagged by the Colts, but both parties have agreed on a new deal before the start of free agency.

Pittman Jr., a second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft is an important piece for the Colts as they continue to build around Anthony Richardson.

In Shane Steichen's first year as the franchise's head coach, the team finished with a record of 9-8 and narrowly missed out on the AFC South division title. However, with Richardson back healthy next season, and Pittman's future sorted, the Colts are expected to take a new leap.

Last season Pittman Jr. had 109 catches for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games. He averaged 72 receiving yards per game with Gardner Minshew as his quarterback. With Anthony Richardson back next season, the former Southern California product could have an even better season.

As part of his new three-year deal, Michael Pittman Jr. will get $46M in guaranteed money, and it is a pretty good contract for him. Where does his deal stand among the other top wide receivers? Let's take a look at it.

Michael Pittman Jr. contract: Is Colts star among NFL's top-10 highest-paid WRs?

With his new deal, Michael Pittman Jr. is now among the top-10 highest-paid wide receivers in the league. His average annual salary now amounts to $23.33 million and that puts him above the likes of Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.

Full list of the top-10 highest-paid WRs in the NFL:

(All salaries mentioned are annual average salaries of the players)

Player Name Salary #1. Tyreek Hill: Miami Dolphins $30 million #2..Davante Adams: Las Vegas Raiders $28 million #3. Cooper Kupp: Los Angeles Rams $26.7 million #4. A.J. Brown: Philadelphia Eagles $25 million #T5. Stefon Diggs: Buffalo Bills $24 million #T5. D.K. Metcalf: Seattle Seahawks $24 million #7. Deebo Samuel: San Francisco 49ers $23.85 million #8. Michael Pittman Jr.: Indianapolis Colts $23.33 million #9. Terry McLaurin: Washington Commanders $22.78 million #10. D.J. Moore: Chicago Bears $20.62 million

This list could change pretty quickly as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could sign a new deal soon if he gets traded. Teams such as the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are expected to aggressively pursue Higgins. Both teams have plenty of cap space, so they can offer the wide receiver a lucrative contract extension.

However, until then, the players mentioned above are the top-paid wide receivers in the NFL heading into the 2024 Free Agency.