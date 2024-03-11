"He saw Burrow with Trump and said gotta go": NFL fans speculate on reason behind Tee Higgins' trade request

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has requested a trade just hours before the free agency begins. A few days ago the 25-year-old player was franchise tagged by the Bengals, but he has eventually decided to leave the team.

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, although Higgins loves Cincinnati, he is unhappy because there has been no progress on a potential long-term contract extension since March 2023. He is now on the market, and multiple teams across the league are expected to pursue him.

Joe Burrow recently went viral after he was spotted with former President Donald Trump at UFC 299. Some fans jokingly speculated that Higgins might have requested a trade after seeing Burrow with Trump. Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Apart from some people linking Higgins' trade request to Joe Burrow's appearance with Donald Trump, other fans trolled the Bengals quarterback as they think he will not play well without his WR2. Moreover, fans of other teams also started envisioning Higgins playing for their team.

While Higgins demanding a trade to leave the Bengals has nothing to do with Burrow's appearance with the former President, fans on social media certainly enjoyed creating wild speculations.

Tee Higgins trade: Which is the best landing spot for Bengals WR?

Tee Higgins: Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals

Although it is not confirmed that the Bengals will trade away Tee Higgins, the chances of that happening are still pretty high. The second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft has a lot of potential and could easily become a WR1 on any other team.

The New England Patriots are one of the teams that will most likely pursue a trade for Higgins, as they have $82.7 million in cap space. The team is expected to draft a quarterback with the third overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and pairing the young quarterback with a wide receiver like Higgins would be ideal for the franchise.

The Carolina Panthers will also be in the mix to sign Higgins, but the Patriots appear to be the best fit for the former Clemson star. In 12 games this past season, Higgins had 42 receptions for 656 yards and five touchdowns. Given how talented he is, it would not be surprising if he racks up over 1,200 yards after becoming a WR1 on another team.