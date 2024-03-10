WATCH: Joe Burrow, Nick Bosa chat with Donald Trump at UFC 299 in Miami

Super Bowl 58 was nearly a month ago, but it will probably feel like longer for Nick Bosa, who was once again on the losing side in the Big Game against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs.

While the Chiefs ran home winners for the second straight year in the Super Bowl, Nick Bosa's 49ers were left with the scrapes of defeat.

For his part, Bosa is seemingly trying his best to distract himself. The 49ers DE was spotted at UFC 299 in Miami, Florida alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump and Cincinatti Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

WATCH: Joe Burrow, Nick Bosa meet Donald Trump in Miami

Barstool's Bussin' With The Boys captured footage of the NFL superstars meeting the 45th President of the United States to ahead of UFC 299.

Bosa, of course, has a little bit of history with Donald Trump.

While Bosa did not directly advocate for Trump's presidency during his campaign, Trump did send across a lengthy wish when Bosa was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Trump wrote on what was then known as Twitter:

“Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you, but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Donald Trump once brought up Nick Bosa's name at a MAGA rally

Trump then went on to praise Bosa whole-heartedly during a Wisconsin MAGA rally.

Trump said of Bosa:

“I was watching the other night the NFL Draft. It was the second draft choice. And he gets out - Bosa. He’s gonna be a great player, from Ohio State. And he’s a MAGA fan! He loves Trump! He loves MAGA. We got a lot of young people out there. I actually think we have more than they do."

Joe Burrow, on the other hand, does not quite have an equally illustrious history with Trump. However, the Bengals QB did meet Trump at UFC 287 back in April 2023, alongside Odell Beckham Jr.