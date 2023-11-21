Michelle Beisner-Buck salary: How much does reporter earn at ESPN?

Before Michelle Beisner-Buck became a media personality, she was a Denver Broncos cheerleader. While she’s no longer working for the Broncos, she continues to be Joe Buck’s number-one cheerleader, especially after they married in April 2014.

As her husband leads ESPN’s Monday Night Football panel with Troy Aikman, Beisner has carved a successful sports broadcasting career herself. After working for the NFL Network, she joined her husband on the MNF team last year.

Michelle Beisner-Buck net worth

Websites that track celebrities’ net worth estimate Michelle Beisner-Buck’s at $3 million. She reportedly earns a $500,000 annual salary, resulting in $41,600 monthly earnings.

Before joining Monday Night Football, Beisner-Buck hosted NFL Weekly Countdown. She was also a field reporter for NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Morning.

Apart from live reports, she has interviewed football personalities like Tony Romo, J.J. Watt, Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Meanwhile, her husband, Joe Buck, reportedly earns $6 million annually for covering multiple sports and has an estimated net worth of $15 million.

Michelle Beisner-Buck and Joe Buck's relationship timeline

It’s uncertain when the former cheerleader and the veteran sportscaster met. However, in a February 2020 interview on the Adam Schefter podcast, Buck first saw Beisner at an NFL preseason game he covered for FOX Sports.

After seeing Beisner, Buck asked fellow broadcaster and NFL Network lead host Rich Eisen more details about her. Eisen then made the formal introduction of Buck to Beisner.

Buck and Beisner were engaged in Aug. 2013 and tied the knot eight months later in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Some of their guests were Troy Aikman, Tony Romo, Jerry Jones, Tim McCarver and Paul Rudd.

Before sharing sports stories from the sidelines, Michelle Beisner-Buck has also appeared in movies like Throttle and Any Given Sunday. Meanwhile, her 15 years of dance training made her the Denver Broncos cheerleading squad captain for four years.

As a Denver, Colorado native, Beisner has also worked as an emcee for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Mammoth and the Colorado Avalanche. The former cheerleader has also served as a reporter for CBS, NBC, ABC, Speed Channel, Comcast and Fox Sports Net.

She has lent her time to United Service Organizations, a non-profit organization that provides entertainment for United States Armed Forces members and their families. Her involvement with the USO has taken her to Africa and Iraq.

Beisner-Buck’s dancing prowess has also taken her to performance trips to Australia, South America and Canada.

Michelle Beisner-Buck has twins with Joe Buck

Beisner-Buck gave birth to twins Wyatt Joseph and Blake Andrew in April 2018. Wyatt weighed seven pounds, six ounces at birth, while Blake was six pounds, five ounces. Joe Buck celebrated his birthday a day before the twins were born.

Aside from Wyatt and Blake, Michelle Beisner Buck’s husband has two daughters, Natalie and Trudy, from his previous marriage with Ann Archambault.