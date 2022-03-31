"Are you freaking kidding me?" - NFL fans react to Michigan naming Colin Kaepernick as Honorary Captain

Colin Kaepernick is back in football, kind of. The former NFL player who has been desperately attempting to break back into the league over the last several years is finally getting a bone. His former coach, Jim Harbaugh, designated the quarterback to be the honorary captain of Michigan in this weekend's Maize and Blue Spring Game.

Predictably, this prompted a mix of reactions in the community. TD was not happy to see the quarterback return.

This was the original announcement posted by the Michigan Wolverines' social media team.

Michigan Football @UMichFootball



Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game,



#GoBlue Football Family.Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 Football Family.Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue 〽 https://t.co/2H6Yj2Ivwl

Nick Thornton is jumping ship because of this move.

Stephen the Younger thinks Michigan's current quarterback room is better than even the version of Kaepernick that played in the Super Bowl.

Stephen the Younger @_stephenahall @UMichFootball 0% chance he would ever have played on this team as a QB. Worth noting… @Kaepernick7 They tried to make it seem like it was exciting having Kaep there.0% chance he would ever have played on this team as a QB. Worth noting… @UMichFootball Has 2 QB’s on their roster right now that are markedly better than Kaepernick ever was. @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 They tried to make it seem like it was exciting having Kaep there. 😂 0% chance he would ever have played on this team as a QB. Worth noting… @UMichFootball Has 2 QB’s on their roster right now that are markedly better than Kaepernick ever was.

Kenny made a joke, essentially to get some season tickets.

Kenny @KennyB516 @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 If anyone is interested in giving up their season tickets because they're raci... I mean because they don't like Kaepernick, feel free to DM me @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 If anyone is interested in giving up their season tickets because they're raci... I mean because they don't like Kaepernick, feel free to DM me

Eric Robert isn't going to the same extremes as others, but they are not happy about the decision from their team.

Eric Robert @Lord_Robert_AF @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 I will be a die hard Wolverines fan until the day I die; however, today is a day I’m embarrassed to be a Michigan Wolverines fan. @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 I will be a die hard Wolverines fan until the day I die; however, today is a day I’m embarrassed to be a Michigan Wolverines fan.

Patti Meese speculated that Harbaugh was given a lump sum behind the scenes to make this happen. They didn't provide any evidence.

Patti Meese @ptm2023 @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 I wonder if Jim Harbaugh was given a huge bonus to do this? I guess we’ll never know, but it’s something to think about. @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 I wonder if Jim Harbaugh was given a huge bonus to do this? I guess we’ll never know, but it’s something to think about.

Mr. StarkHimself threw their support behind the move.

Mr.StarkHimself @MrStarkhimself @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 As a Nebraska fan, I love harbaugh. Eventho I dont like Michigan, there is no other coach id love to see win it all more than Harbaugh. Like this move @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 As a Nebraska fan, I love harbaugh. Eventho I dont like Michigan, there is no other coach id love to see win it all more than Harbaugh. Like this move

This fan is thrilled by the move, even going so far as wanting the jersey presented to Kaepernick.

Athletics/Politics/Social Justice @fballjunkie2020 @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 I want that SAME EXACT JERSEY! I stand for the anthem proudly but respect him for what he believes and don't judge him for his stance- The beauty of being an American. This country was built on - contrary to popular opinion ideologies. He's a Freedom fighter without a weapon. @UMichFootball @Kaepernick7 I want that SAME EXACT JERSEY! I stand for the anthem proudly but respect him for what he believes and don't judge him for his stance- The beauty of being an American. This country was built on - contrary to popular opinion ideologies. He's a Freedom fighter without a weapon.

Connor was happy to see the move and felt a sense of nostalgia stemming from when Harbaugh and Kaepernick worked together in the early-mid 2010s.

When did Colin Kaepernick and Jim Harbaugh work together?

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Jim Harbaugh wasn't always a college football coach. From 2012 to 2014, the head coach led the San Francisco 49ers to a period of success. He coached Alex Smith for a season before helping the transition to Colin Kaepernick. In three of his four years with the team, the 49ers went to two conference championships and a Super Bowl.

According to Pro Football Reference, the coach and the quarterback were responsible for two of those franchise-defining seasons. However, after an 8-8 season in 2014, Harbaugh was done, and the quarterback's run ended not long after him. 2016 served as the final nail in the coffin as he went 1-10 in his last season.

At the start of the 2016 season, the quarterback kneeled during the national anthem, sparking outrage. It also encouraged many other players to do the same. Many attribute the quarterback's continued failed efforts to return to the league to be a consequence of kneeling in 2016.

