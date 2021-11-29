3 memorable Michigan running backs to play in the NFL

Sandwiched by chaos in the NFL, the University of Michigan football team had a big chance to end its dire streak of futility against rival Ohio State over the weekend. Well, it's safe to say that they ran with it.

slugga reports @cfbSLUG HASAN HASKINS HURDLE. SHOULD JUST ABOUT DO IT HASAN HASKINS HURDLE. SHOULD JUST ABOUT DO IT https://t.co/ptX3vLa7Nt

Anchored by a jaw-dropping five touchdowns from senior running back Hassan Haskins, the Wolverines (11-1) earned a 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon, their first victory over OSU since 2011. Michigan will likely clinch one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff if they win the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night against Iowa (7 PM ET, Fox).

In honor of Haskins' historic performance, we take a look at some Michigan running backs who made an impact in the NFL.

Leroy Hoard

Hoard breaks loose for a big gain against Denver in 1999 (Photo: Getty)

In Ann Arbor, Hoard is perhaps best known for obtaining MVP honors as a sophomore at the 1989 Rose Bowl. After entering as a Cleveland draft pick in 1990, he went on to become one of the more reliable goalline presciences in the NFL, a trait best on display during the final three seasons he spent with Minnesota. When Robert Smith had to miss part of the Vikings' historic 15-win trek in 1998, Hoard carried the load with nine rushing touchdowns, adding three more in the divisional playoff victory over Arizona. In his final season, Hoard put in 10 touchdowns, one of only five running backs to do so during the 1999 season (joining illustrious names like Stephen Davis, Edgerrin James, James Stewart and Emmitt Smith).

Anthony Thomas

Thomas as seen during during his OROTY campaign in 2001 (Photo: Getty)

Affectionately referred to as "A-Train" during his time at UM, Thomas was the Chicago Bears' second-round choice (38th overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft. He wound up playing a major role in Chicago's surprising 13-win campaign, putting up 1,183 rushing yards in a division-title winning effort. For his trouble, Thomas earned the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, topping an illustrious class that also featured Michael Vick, LaDainian Tomlinson, Reggie Wayne, Drew Brees and Steve Smith. Though regarded by some as a one-year wonder, Thomas broke the four-digit yardage threshold again in 2003, becoming the first Bears running back to do so since Walter Payton's successor Neal Anderson (1988-90).

Tyrone Wheatley

Wheatley's finest NFL hours came in Oakland (Photo: Getty)

Tyrone Wheatley left Ann Arbor as the second-leading rusher in program history, flourishing as both a football player and track and field athlete. He was originally drafted by the New York Giants with the 17th overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft, but constant clashes with management marred his metropolitan tenure despite establishing himself as a formidable rusher and return man.

Rendered expendable in New York thanks to Tiki Barber's emergence, Wheatley reclaimed the narrative of his NFL career in Oakland. He became a vital part of head coach Jon Gruden's West Coast set and earned a 1,000-yard season in 2000. Wheatley would play a sizable role in the Raiders' run to Super Bowl XXXVII and retired as the NFL's all-time Michigan-based leading rusher (5,040 yards) after his departure in 2004. Wheatley is currently the head coach of Morgan State's football program.

Edited by Piyush Bisht