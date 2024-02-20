Mike Davis career earnings: How much has ex-Ravens RB earned in his NFL career?

Mike Davis took to social media on Monday (Feb. 19) to announce his retirement from football. It was his 31st birthday.

Following Davis' retirement, fans were curious to learn how much money he made during his pro football career.

As per reports from Spotrac, Davis made $13,541,966 in career earnings across eight seasons in the NFL. He played for six different teams and made $8,655,235 in salary, $4,471,281 in signing bonuses, $187,000 in roster bonuses, $50,000 in workout bonuses, and $177,950 in incentives.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Baltimore Ravens running back posted a heartfelt message on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) that read:

"On this day I turn 31 and I’m blessed to be here. This journey in the NFL has its ups and downs but I never quit. I want to thank every organization that gave me a opportunity to play the game I love."

"When I say I’m thankful and blessed for everything this game has brought me I mean it . I have made a lot of friends and memories I couldn’t be happier. With that being said I’m retiring!"

A look at Mike Davis' NFL stats and career

Former Baltimore Ravens RB Mike Davis

Mike Davis was picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He was selected on the back of three strong college football seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Davis played two seasons with the 49ers and joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2017. Following a two-year stint in Seattle, the running back joined the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Davis signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Bears but midway through the 2019 season, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers. He featured in just five games for Chicago.

In 2021, Davis put pen to paper on a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. After one season in his hometown Atlanta, the running back joined the Baltimore Ravens for one season.

Davis did not play for any team in the 2023 season. He announced his retirement on Feb.19, 2024.

Across eight seasons in the NFL, Davis racked up 2,004 rushing yards on 544 attempts and scored 14 touchdowns in 78 games. He added 1,064 receiving yards on 166 receptions and caught four touchdowns through the air.